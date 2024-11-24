Bet of the Day

Sunday Football Tips: Pick Pedro in 4/1 Bet Builder for Lazio v Bologna

Lazio forward Pedro with a thumbs up while training with the Serie A side
Lazio forward Pedro is worth backing for a shot on target against Bologna

Paul Higham has compiled a 4/15.00 Bet Builder treble for Lazio's game against Bologna in Rome, starring experienced Spaniard Pedro...

It's shaping up to be a thrilling title race in Serie A, and Lazio can maintain their challenge if they can get the better of a tough Bologna side on Sunday evening.

Just three points cover the top six in the table, with Lazio entering the round just a point behind then-leaders Lazio and even now just three points off current leaders Atalanta - but Bologna have proven to be one of the toughest teams to beat in the league.

They're in eighth but have won their last three in a row and have only lost once all season - so this is the toughest test Lazio have faced for some time so I'd be cautious about backing them at 4/51.80 even at home at the Stadio Olimpico.

Luckily there's plenty more player props to pick from to form Sunday's Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Pedro 1+ shot on target

Padro has had an illness during the week but should be well enough to start at the Stadio Olimpico and is worth following in a few markets - but most of all the shots markets.

We'll back Pedro for 1+ shot on target at 4/71.57 as he's managed that in seven of his past 10 games even when he's not been starting regularly.

The experienced Spaniard has also scored in six games but given Bologna's defensive strength we'll just back Pedro to thoie the target here.

Leg 2: Riccardo Orsolini 1+ shot on target

Bologna are a decent side and you have to expect them to have some sort of joy so let's back them for some attacking and take the 5/61.84 on Riccardo Orsolini having 1+ shot on target.

Orsolini is on a superb run of form with goals in his last four Serie A games, but again we'll play it safe and take the shot on target instead.

Leg 3: Mattia Zaccagni 1+ shot on target

Let's round off a shots on target treble with Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni, who has actually scored in four of his past seven games thanks mainly to being on the pens.

He's on a nice little run then, as he was at the start of the season when he had a shot on target in the first five Lazio games of the campaign.

So we'll back Zaccagni for 1+ shot on target at 5/61.84

Recommended Bet

Back Pedro, Zaccagni & Orsolini 1+ shot on target @

SBK4/1

