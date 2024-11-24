Sunday Football Tips: Pick Pedro in 4/1 Bet Builder for Lazio v Bologna
Paul Higham has compiled a 4/15.00 Bet Builder treble for Lazio's game against Bologna in Rome, starring experienced Spaniard Pedro...
-
Bologna only suffered one league defeat this season
-
Lazio looking to keep up pace on Serie A title race
-
Back a 4/15.00 shots on target Bet Builder treble
-
Opt-in here to receive your completely free Acca or Bet Builder this weekend!
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
-
It's Safer Gambling Week - explore all the tools available to Betfair customers here
It's shaping up to be a thrilling title race in Serie A, and Lazio can maintain their challenge if they can get the better of a tough Bologna side on Sunday evening.
Just three points cover the top six in the table, with Lazio entering the round just a point behind then-leaders Lazio and even now just three points off current leaders Atalanta - but Bologna have proven to be one of the toughest teams to beat in the league.
They're in eighth but have won their last three in a row and have only lost once all season - so this is the toughest test Lazio have faced for some time so I'd be cautious about backing them at 4/51.80 even at home at the Stadio Olimpico.
Luckily there's plenty more player props to pick from to form Sunday's Bet Builder.
Leg 1: Pedro 1+ shot on target
Padro has had an illness during the week but should be well enough to start at the Stadio Olimpico and is worth following in a few markets - but most of all the shots markets.
We'll back Pedro for 1+ shot on target at 4/71.57 as he's managed that in seven of his past 10 games even when he's not been starting regularly.
The experienced Spaniard has also scored in six games but given Bologna's defensive strength we'll just back Pedro to thoie the target here.
Leg 2: Riccardo Orsolini 1+ shot on target
Bologna are a decent side and you have to expect them to have some sort of joy so let's back them for some attacking and take the 5/61.84 on Riccardo Orsolini having 1+ shot on target.
Orsolini is on a superb run of form with goals in his last four Serie A games, but again we'll play it safe and take the shot on target instead.
Leg 3: Mattia Zaccagni 1+ shot on target
Let's round off a shots on target treble with Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni, who has actually scored in four of his past seven games thanks mainly to being on the pens.
He's on a nice little run then, as he was at the start of the season when he had a shot on target in the first five Lazio games of the campaign.
So we'll back Zaccagni for 1+ shot on target at 5/61.84
Now read the rest of our football betting previews & tips from our team of experts
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L For 24/25
Returned: 157.93pts
P/L: +25.93pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Portugal v Spain Nations League Final: Wing wizards can make the difference
-
Football Betting Tips
2025-26 Football Season: Liverpool, Sunderland and Celtic among most backed teams
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Cash in on an 8/1 cheeky Cherki special for Germany v France
-
Football Betting Tips
Andorra v England Tips: Back 7/4 Bet Builder in routine win for visitors
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt