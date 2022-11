Dutch have won 11 of their last 14 games

Netherlands v Senegal

Monday 21 November, 16:00

Live on ITV1

Tobias wrapped up his week in style yesterday, as he backed Villarreal's B side to overcome Ibiza at odds-against, which they duly did 1-0.

As he disappears into the Spanish sunset, we kick off our week at the World Cup, because the Netherlands and Senegal are getting their campaign underway in Group A.

The Dutch have a not-so-secret weapon in veteran coach Louis van Gaal. The former Ajax, Barcelona and Manchester United boss got the Oranje to the semi-finals in 2014, and the team has looked far more convincing since he took over from the hapless Frank de Boer.

The Dutch do have question marks. Memphis Depay has barely played for Barcelona this season, and certainly isn't fully fit heading into the tournament.

There are also worries about the goalkeeping position - Justin Bijlow is inconsistent, veteran Remko Pasveer is in poor form for Ajax and the giant Andries Noppert hasn't won a single cap for his country.

However, there is also plenty of quality. Virgil van Dijk will be tasked with holding the back-line together, Denzel Dumfries is a dynamic right wing-back capable of breaking forward and causing problems for defences, Frenkie de Jong is an outstanding technical midfielder, and the likes of Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) and Cody Gakpo (PSV) are in great form at club level.

Senegal suffered an enormous blow head of the tournament when Sadio Mané was ruled out because of a serious tendon injury.

The Bayern Munich star has now had surgery on the problem, and will be out for several weeks. Mané is a talismanic figure for Aliou Cissé's side, and helped fire them to glory in the African Cup of Nations.

That's not to say that Senegal don't have quality. Chelsea fans may not have seen the best of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this term, but both are capable of elite performances. Idrissa Gueye has huge experience in midfield, while Watford winger Ismaila Sarr can be a game-changer when he is on song.

I do think the Dutch are fair favourites here, as they have suffered just one defeat in their last 23 games, but at a skinny 1.695/7 they aren't an exciting prospect.

Instead, I'll use the Bet Builder to back both Steven Bergwijn and Cody Gakpo to have at least a shot on target at 2.021/1. Former Tottenham winger Bergwijn has scored seven goals in 24 caps for his country, and for Ajax this term he has already netted ten goals in all competitions.

Gakpo has scored 13 times in competitive football for PSV this season, and with Memphis likely to be on the bench, this could be the time for both Gakpo and Bergwijn to shine.

If Gakpo doesn't start, you could just back Bergwijn to have two shots on target at an attractive 3.02/1.