Villarreal B are W4-D3-L0 at home



Ibiza Eivissa have lost 5/6 home and away



Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Villarreal B v Ibiza Eivissa

Sunday 13:00 (Live on LaLigaSportsTV)

In Spain yesterday, Sporting Gijon and Leganes drew 2-2 to deliver on our Over 2.5 Goals bet at a plump price.

We're staying in Spain for our final bet of the week. The first of Sunday's five Segunda Division games brings 21st-placed Ibiza Eivissa across to the mainland to take on 13th-placed Villarreal B. We're not sure the journey will be worth it for the visitors.

Promoted last season, Villarreal B are unbeaten on their own patch this term. They're W4-D3-L0, firming to W4-D1-L0 hosting teams from outside the current top six.

Today's visitors are well outside the top six. The islanders from Ibiza have lost 9/15 home and away this season, recently losing 5/6. Away from home, they are W1-D1-L5. They've scored only three times across those seven matches, while conceding at least twice in all five defeats. At something above evens, we'll take Villarreal to inflict more misery on them today.