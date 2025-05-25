Football Bet of the Day: Marvellous Mirandes can go up in style

Mirandes have zoomed into second spot

Almeria have lost seven of last eight on the road

Back home side to win at 2.14 11/10

Mirandes v Almeria

Sunday 25 May, 17:30

I must admit that if you'd told me one team was going to let down our BTTS bet for the Women's Champions League final, I would have said it'd be Arsenal, but the Gunners were superb defensively and clinical in front of goal in a 1-0 victory. A sensational achievement.

We're still in with a shot of posting a weekly profit, and we'll head to the Spanish second tier, because promotion-chasing Mirandes are finishing the season like a steam train.

The hosts have won their last four matches, a run that has propelled them into an automatic promotion spot. A win against Almeria could make sure of going up to La Liga if other results go their way, and they might even go top of the league if leaders Levante slip up at Burgos.

Mirandes have never been promoted to La Liga before, and as recently as 2009 they were in the fourth tier. Last term they finished a lowly 18th in the second tier, but under Italian coach Alessio Lisci they have flourished.

Mirandes have won eight of their last nine home matches in the league, and they should have too much for sixth-placed Almeria, who are chasing a playoff spot. Almeria's away form is dreadful, with seven defeats and a draw from the last eight road matches.

I'm pleasantly surprised to see Mirandes trading at 2.1411/10 to win this game, so let's back them to take three points.