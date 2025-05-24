Football Bet of the Day: Gunners can score in showpiece

Barcelona dominant domestically and in Europe

Gunners stunned Lyon in semi-finals

BTTS looks attractive at 1.84 5/6

Arsenal v Barcelona

Saturday 24 May, 17:00

Live on DAZN

Arsenal v Barcelona - Saturday 24 May, 17:00

Barcelona have won the trophy in three of the last four seasons, and last season they beat Lyon 2-0 in the final. The campaign before that they beat Wolfsburg 3-2.

Barcelona have won their domestic league once again, despite suffering a rare home defeat against old foes and closest challengers Real Madrid. In their final three league games they won 4-0, 9-0 and 6-0.

In the Champions League Barcelona have been immaculate since losing their opening group game at Manchester City. In the quarter-finals they tore apart Wolfsburg 10-2 on aggregate, before hammering domestic treble-winners Chelsea 8-2 in the semis. Claudia Pina ran riot against Sonia Bompastor's Blues, scoring three goals across the two ties.

Now Arsenal are the latest team in their sights, after the Gunners produced outstanding comebacks against Real Madrid and mighty Lyon in the knockout phase. They were 2-0 down in the quarter-finals against Madrid, but produced a superb 3-0 victory at the Emirates. The recovery in the semis was even more startling, as Arsenal lost the home leg 2-1, but then won 4-1 in France to book their place in the final.

With Arsenal's firepower (England striker Alessia Russo leads the line, while ex-Barcelona star Mariona Caldentey has been one or the best players in Europe this term) I think they can at least score here, even though I expect Barca to eventually lift the trophy. I'll back Both Teams To Score in 90 minutes in Lisbon at 1.845/6.

Arsenal scored five goals against Lyon over two legs, put three past Bayern in the group stage and scored three in one game against Real Madrid. Barca conceded in both legs of the quarters and both semi-final games.