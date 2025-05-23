Football Bet of the Day: Euro finalists to take it easy
After a successful bet in Germany, Kevin Hatchard is jetting off to southern Spain for a La Liga clash.
-
Betis distracted by Conference League final
-
Valencia have been outstanding in 2025
-
Hosts far too short at 1.9620/21
Betis v Valencia
Friday 23 May, 20:00
Live on La Liga TV
Goals galore in Germany, as our BTTS bet landed with room to spare in Heidenheim's 2-2 draw with Elversberg in the Bundesliga relegation playoff. All to play for on Monday, but we walk away with the win regardless.
We'll head to Spain now, because Real Betis are in action against in-form Valencia, and the distracted hosts seem far too short at odds-on.
The reason this game is happening on a Friday night is that Betis are in Conference League final action on Wednesday against Chelsea, so the Andalusians have more time to prepare (Blues boss Enzo Maresca has had a very amusing hissy fit about this).
With nothing riding on the game (Betis will finish sixth whatever happens), it's hard to see Manuel Pellegrini picking a full-strength team, and also difficult to see players going hell for leather with some of them days away from the biggest game of their lives. Of course, that doesn't apply to everyone - Isco has won multiple Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, and Marc Bartra has won major honours with Barcelona.
Betis have also been hit by an extraordinary number of injuries after a tough and busy season. Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and Chimy Avila are all out, while there are doubts over Johnny Cardoso and Youssouf Sabaly. It's also worth noting that Betis have won just five of their last ten league games.
Valencia's season was saved by former West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, who has transformed his hometown club from relegation battlers to a team that could've qualified for Europe if the season lasted a few weeks longer.
Although Valencia have lost back-to-back games against Alaves and Athletic Club, they had put together a run of one defeat in 14 before that, and I believe they can avoid defeat here, with Corberan likely to pick his strongest available side.
The home side are 1.9620/21 here, and I'm happy to lay them.
Now read Kev's Serie A preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: 88/1 Bet Builder and Opta stats for Conference League final
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday