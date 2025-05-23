Football Bet of the Day: Euro finalists to take it easy

Betis distracted by Conference League final

Valencia have been outstanding in 2025

Hosts far too short at 1.96 20/21

Betis v Valencia

Friday 23 May, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV

Goals galore in Germany, as our BTTS bet landed with room to spare in Heidenheim's 2-2 draw with Elversberg in the Bundesliga relegation playoff. All to play for on Monday, but we walk away with the win regardless.

We'll head to Spain now, because Real Betis are in action against in-form Valencia, and the distracted hosts seem far too short at odds-on.

The reason this game is happening on a Friday night is that Betis are in Conference League final action on Wednesday against Chelsea, so the Andalusians have more time to prepare (Blues boss Enzo Maresca has had a very amusing hissy fit about this).

With nothing riding on the game (Betis will finish sixth whatever happens), it's hard to see Manuel Pellegrini picking a full-strength team, and also difficult to see players going hell for leather with some of them days away from the biggest game of their lives. Of course, that doesn't apply to everyone - Isco has won multiple Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, and Marc Bartra has won major honours with Barcelona.

Betis have also been hit by an extraordinary number of injuries after a tough and busy season. Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and Chimy Avila are all out, while there are doubts over Johnny Cardoso and Youssouf Sabaly. It's also worth noting that Betis have won just five of their last ten league games.

Valencia's season was saved by former West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, who has transformed his hometown club from relegation battlers to a team that could've qualified for Europe if the season lasted a few weeks longer.

Although Valencia have lost back-to-back games against Alaves and Athletic Club, they had put together a run of one defeat in 14 before that, and I believe they can avoid defeat here, with Corberan likely to pick his strongest available side.

The home side are 1.9620/21 here, and I'm happy to lay them.