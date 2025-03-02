Football Bet of the Day: De Zerbi to be upset again

Marseille stumbling in top-four race

Nantes almost always score

BTTS a generous price at 1.92 10/11

Marseille v Nantes

Sunday March 02, 19:45

Leverkusen made a mockery of my prediction about squad rotation, and they also made a mockery of Eintracht Frankfurt being in the top three, as the champions strolled to a 4-1 win last night.

No need to panic, as a winner tonight would ensure we finish in the black, and I've got a good feeling about Marseille v Nantes in Ligue 1 tonight, and its potential to produce goals.

Marseille had a total meltdown after losing 3-0 at Auxerre last weekend. President Pablo Longoria alleged refereeing corruption (he has since been given a 15-match ban), while coach Roberto De Zerbi said he would never come back to coach in France once his tenure at l'OM comes to an end.

Marseille's hopes of chasing down PSG in the title race were never realistic, and at this rate they might not even qualify for the Champions League. De Zerbi's side have only won three of their last six games, and they are now only five points ahead of fifth-placed Lille.

Interestingly for our purposes tonight, Marseille have only managed two clean sheets in their last 15 Ligue 1 games, and that's why I'm willing to back Both Teams To Score here at 1.9210/11.

Nantes are fighting a relegation battle, but they do pack a punch in attack. They have found the net in 19 of their last 22 top-flight matches, and a BTTS bet has landed in 17 of those.

On that basis alone, the odds for BTTS look generous here.