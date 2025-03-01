Football Bet of the Day: Champions to stumble again
We're hunting down a third straight winner on Bet of the Day, and Kevin Hatchard is whisking us away to Germany.
Leverkusen now 11 points behind Bayern in title race
UCL tie against Bayern is the top priority
Visitors too short against strong Frankfurt side
Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen
Saturday 01 March, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports
Mika Biereth didn't just deliver for us last night and Monaco last night, he did it in style with his third hat-trick in seven Ligue 1 games. The Dane is the first player for 70 years to score three Ligue 1 hat-tricks so quickly, and he sent Reims packing.
We'll head to Germany now, and what could be the game that ultimately sees Bayer Leverkusen have their grip on the Bundesliga title further loosened. Bayern Munich's 3-1 win at Stuttgart last night moved the Bavarians 11 points clear at the top, and now Leverkusen must win away to third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.
Xabi Alonso's men have suffered costly draws at RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg since the turn of the year, and I believe something similar could happen to them here. They have an enormous Champions League tie on the horizon against Bayern, and they wouldn't be human if they weren't at least a bit distracted by that. It also appears that Xabi Alonso has prioritised the Champions League this term, and with Bayern now almost certain to win the meisterschale, don't be surprised if there's some rotation tonight.
It's also worth considering that although Frankfurt were hammered 4-0 at Bayern last week, they are strong at home. The Eagles have won 11 of their last 16 competitive home matches, losing just once in that spell. They drew 3-3 with Bayern at Deutsche Bank Park, beat Borussia Dortmund and hammered high-flying Freiburg. In Hugo Ekitike they have a striker in form, with the Frenchman having netted 12 league goals this term.
Bayern's win last night was a massive dent in Bayer's hopes of catching them, and I just feel they'll be focusing on the game against Bayern in midweek. That will affect their team selection and their approach, and I'm happy to lay them here at 1.845/6. Bayer have only won four of their last eight games in all competitions.
Recommended bets
