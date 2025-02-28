Football Bet of the Day: Magic Mika to sparkle again

Monaco scoring freely despite poor run

Reims winless in 12

Biereth in superb form since January switch

Monaco v Reims

Friday 28 February, 19:45

We got a half-win in Portugal last night, as Gil Vicente only lost 1-0 with ten men against Sporting, but it would have been a full pay-out had the hosts not had a late equaliser ruled out.

We'll head to picturesque Monaco now, because the home side are in dire need of a victory in Ligue 1 against Reims, and I'm backing an in-form goalscorer to find the net.

Monaco are having a tough time. They have tumbled out of the Champions League after a shootout against Benfica, their title hopes have gone up in smoke, and now they are battling for Champions League qualification.

Adi Hütter's team have only won six of their last 20 competitive games, but they are consistently scoring goals. Les Monegasques have netted 35 goals across those 20 matches, and the arrival of former Arsenal Mika Biereth has come at a good time.

Dane Biereth has come in from Sturm Graz, and he has scored a staggering seven goals in his first eight games, including two hat-tricks. He's made a similar start to the one Zlatan made when he first came into French football, and all seven of his goals have been in home games.

Opponents Reims have failed to win any of their last 12 games, and they have leaked 20 goals across those matches. I think Biereth is bound to get chances here, and I'll happily back him at evens to score.