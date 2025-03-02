Sunday Football Tips: Lean on Leao in 5/1 Bet Builder for Milan v Lazio

Lazio and Milan meet both needing a win to keep up European push

Isaksen in great form for hitting the target

Back Leao and cards in 5/1 6.00 Bet Builder treble

AC Milan v Lazio

Sunday March 2, 19:45 kick-off

LIve on TNT Sports 1

Back-to-back defeats in a week has thrown a huge spanner in the works for Milan, who now have a quick turnaround after Thursday's loss to Bologna as they host fifth-placed Lazio.

Milan have been Lazio six of the last eight times they've played them, so they will hope to maintain that record to make a big resposne to a tough week, but it will not be easy.

Lazio have had a couple of draws in the last two games to drop out of the Champions League spots so they too coul do with a response..

I fancy a few cards in this - which is always the case when the games get more important down the stretch, and both of these teams can;t afford to lose this one.

There were six bookings in the reverse fixture and there's no reason why we can't see a repeat of that at 20/231.87.

Lazio's Gustav Isaksen has been in terrific form in terms of shots on target - hitting four against Inter last time out and having at least one in five of his last six.

That's from a decent amount of volume to so 1/12.00 on Isaksen to have 1+ shot on target here is well worth taking.

We'll finish off with the 4/61.67 on Rafael Leao to hit the target - as he did with his goal against Bologna in midweek.

He leads the team in shots on target and scored against Lazio earlier in the season when coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes.

So in decent form again he should be able to hit the target at home for us.