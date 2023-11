Liechtenstein have lost 21/22 home qualifiers



Gerson Rodrigues has scored in 3/4 for Luxembourg

Liechtenstein v Luxembourg

Sunday 19:45 (Live on Viaplay Online)

In Latvia yesterday, Croatia won 2-0 and Andrej Kramaric got his goal to give us a winner.

We're heading to Liechtenstein today for what would once have been a clash of the minnows, but now feels like a clash of one minnow and one not-so-hopeless outfit.

Luxembourg (W4-D2-L3) are third in Group J and all set for a playoff to get to Euro 2024, which would be their first ever major tournament.

Luc Holtz's men thrashed Bosnia 4-1 at home last time out. Against teams that aren't runaway group leaders Portugal, their overall record improves to W4-D2-L1.

Liechtenstein, in contrast, have lost every game they've played in Group J. Konrad Funfstuck's men have scored just once across those nine games, while conceding 27 times. Seven of the nine defeats have been by 2+ goals.

Going back to 2016, they have now lost 21/22 home qualifiers. They have netted just twice across those 22 outings. The margin of defeat was 2+ goals in 19/22.

Luxembourg's four wins in Group J have all been by at least two goals - including a 2-0 success in the reverse fixture.

The Sivasspor forward has scored in three of his last four Group J appearances, including a brace last time out against Bosnia and one in the reverse fixture.

