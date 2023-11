Belgium could concede in victory

Haaland a big price if fit

Expect Portugal to complete perfect ten

Montenegro need a win in Hungary if they are to stand any chance of leapfrogging second placed Serbia in Group G. The hosts have safely qualified, so this promises to be competitive. Both teams to score has landed in each of Hungary's last five games and is priced at 11/102.08.

Back both Hungary and Montenegro to score at 11/102.08 Bet now

Serbia are assured of at least a play-off spot, but a win against Bulgaria will guarantee automatic qualification from Group G. With the Bulgarians yet to win a game in this qualification process (P7 D3 L4), back a Serbia win and over 2.5 goals at 5/61.84.

Back Serbia to beat Bulgaria and over 2.5 goals at 5/61.84 Bet now

Belgium have qualified but need to win this one to top Group F. They warmed up with a 1-0 friendly win against Serbia on Thursday and should have the quality to claim another victory. With Azerbaijan having just scored three against Sweden, backing a Belgium win and both teams to score could be worth a shot at 10/34.33.

Back Belgium to beat Azerbaijan and both teams to score at 10/34.33 Bet now

Sweden suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Azerbaijan on Thursday, in which they lost heavily, despite their opponents being reduced to ten-men for most of the second-half. As bad as that performance was, we have to assume that they will beat Estonia, who are without a win in nine (D2 L7). A Sweden win and under 3.5 goals is 8/111.72.

Back Sweden to beat Estonia and under 3.5 goals at 8/111.72 Bet now

Scotland had to twice fight back to draw 2-2 with Georgia in midweek. Norway were in friendly action, winning 2-0 against the Faroe Islands and go into this match hoping that they will make the play-offs. Erling Haaland has played in five of their qualifiers, scoring six goals, so odds of 15/82.84 for him to add to his tally look big if he's fit to play.

Back Haaland to score for Norway against Scotland at 15/82.84 Bet now

Spain have already qualified, while Georgia are through to the play-offs, so both teams can go into this final qualifier in a relaxed mood. Spain conceded in their 3-1 win at Cyprus and you can back a home victory with both teams to score at 23/10.

Back Spain to beat Georgia and both teams to score at 23/10 Bet now

Slovakia have booked their place at Euro 2024 and Bosnia are headed to the play-offs. With the hosts having just lost 4-1 at Luxembourg, the value could be with Slovakia. Combine the visitors double chance with both teams to score at 7/52.40.

Back Slovakia double chance against Bosnia and both teams to score at 7/52.40 Bet now

Luxembourg have hopes of making their first major tournament through the play-offs. With Liechtenstein having lost all nine of their games, it looks like the visitors will collect another victory. A Luxembourg win, over 2.5 goals and Gerson Rodrigues to score is 5/23.50.

Back Luxembourg to beat Liechtenstein, over 2.5 goals and Rodrigues to score at 5/23.50 Bet now

The Group J winners Portugal had a surprisingly muted 2-0 win at Liechtenstein in midweek, despite putting out a strong side. They nevertheless continued their perfect record in this qualification process and you can combine them to be beating Iceland at half-time, with over 2.5 goals at 1/11.98.