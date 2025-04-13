Football Bet of the Day: Ranieri revolution to continue

Roma on the charge under Ranieri

Lazio were dreadful in Europa League on Thursday

Lazio v Roma

Sunday 13 April, 19:45

Despite going down to ten men for the closing stages, Augsburg came through for us yesterday, grabbing a late winner in a 2-1 victory at Bochum.

We'll head to the Rome derby now, because resurgent Roma are up against Lazio, and I fancy the Giallorossi to take the win.

Lazio are recovering from a punishing trip to the edge of the Arctic Circle, and a 2-0 defeat against Bodo Glimt in the Europa League. Frankly, it could've been 5-0, as the Norwegian champions blew a host of scoring opportunities.

Lazio won 1-0 at Atalanta in their most recent Serie A game, but their general form is poor, with just seven victories across the last 20 games in all competitions. It's a sequence that has damaged their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, and remarkably they are just two points ahead of a Roma side that spent the first chunk of the season worrying about the potential of a shock relegation battle.

In their self-inflicted hour of need (they inexplicably sacked coach and club legend Daniele de Rossi and hired the hapless Ivan Juric), Roma turned to Rome native and veteran coach Claudio Ranieri, hauling him out of retirement for one last job. Ranieri has excelled, rebuilding the season to the point where his team genuinely could finish in the top four.

Roma have won 12 of their last 17 Serie A games, and at the Stadio Olimpico they are unbeaten in nine at the top flight, winning seven and drawing two. Yes, technically this is an away game, but it's still at the Olimpico.

Roma won the reverse fixture 2-0, and I believe they can take advantage of a tired and out-of-sorts Lazio, who were truly dreadful in their Europa League quarter-final.

I'll back Roma Draw No Bet here at 1.824/5, which means our stake is returned if the game ends level.