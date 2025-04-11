Serie A Tips: Grim for Gasperini again

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Aston Villa' January Transfer Window signing Marco Asensio has enjoyed a fine start at his new club, becoming one of Villa's key goalscoring threats.

The Spaniard has registered 11 shots on target in his last seven games, and on Saturday, against the Premier League's bottom club Southampton you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40) to have at least one shot on target.

To take advantage of this latest Betfair Superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Marco Asensio to have 1+ Shot on Target v Southampton. Was 2/5 SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Atalanta v Bologna - La Dea to fall again

Sunday 13 April, 11:30

Atalanta have once again punched above their weight this season, reaching the knockout phase of the Champions League and maintaining a push for the Scudetto well into the new year. Last season's Europa League winners are however running out of steam, and they may even have to face the prospect of tumbling out of the Champions League places altogether.

Atalanta have lost three straight games in Serie A, and alarmingly by their standards they failed to score in all three matches. Admittedly, the standard of opposition was high (Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio) but it's still a poor run. Just as concerning is the form at their Gewiss Stadium - La Dea are winless in seven Serie A home matches, and unusually they have scored just four goals across those seven games.

Conversely, Bologna are flying, and could qualify for the Champions League for the second season running. Former Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano has built upon the sterling work of his predecessor Thiago Motta, and Bologna are currently fourth in Serie A.

Bologna held Napoli to a 1-1 draw on Monday, and in all competitions they have lost just one of their last 18 matches. Italiano led Fiorentina to a Coppa Italia final and two Conference League finals, and he's on the cusp of reaching the Coppa Italia final again, having beaten Empoli 3-0 away from home in the first leg of the semi-finals.

As good a side as Atalanta are, I can't get on board with backing them at evens to win here. Bologna are in much better form, and all we need them to do for us is avoid defeat. In the reverse fixture, Bologna were only denied a victory by virtue of a last-gasp leveller from Lazar Samardzic.

I'll lay the hosts.

Recommended Bet Lay Atalanta @ EXC 2.0

Como v Torino - BTTS often a smart play with Fabregas' side

Sunday 13 April, 17:00

It says a lot about how well Cesc Fabregas has done as Como coach that he is being linked with the vacancy at RB Leipzig. The Spanish star has kept Como's heads above water with room to spare, and only a complete collapse would now see them drawn into relegation danger.

One thing that stands out about Como is how often they score and concede. A BTTS bet has landed in 21 of their 31 top-flight games, including the last six. They don't rely on just one goalscorer, as they have had five different scorers across their last three matches.

Torino are delivering for BTTS backers recently, with both teams finding the net in ten of their last 15 Serie A matches. They have scored in each of their last 12 league games.

Like Como, Paulo Vanoli's side don't have much riding on this game, so they can relax a bit. They are tenth in the table with 40 points in the bank, miles off the European spots, but also well clear of relegation danger.

Given the tendency towards BTTS from both teams and the lack of restrictive pressure, I'm pleasantly surprised that we can back that outcome at evens here.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 2.0

Fiorentina v Parma - Magic Moise to strike again

Sunday 13 April, 14:00

It's taken a while, with pitstops in Paris, Turin and Liverpool, but Moise Kean appears to finally be showing what he is capable of as a top-level striker. The 25-year-old has smashed in 25 goals in 42 games for club and country this term, and he has found the net four of his last seven games for Fiorentina and Italy.

Fiorentina are in strong form. La Viola have harvested ten points from their last five matches, and at home they have won five of their last six in Serie A, including an extraordinary 3-0 win over defending champions Inter.

Parma have every reason to fear Kean and Fiorentina. They are just three points above the dropzone after a run of two wins in 17, and on the road they have collected just two points from the last nine, losing 3-1 at Inter, 3-2 at Milan and 5-0 at Roma.

Moise Kean is a healthy 6/52.20 to score here, and I'll back him to add to his impressive tally for the season.