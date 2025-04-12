Football Bet of the Day: Hosts too short to win Ruhrstadion rumble
We're chasing a third straight winner on FBOTD, and Kevin Hatchard's taking us to Germany.
-
Bochum battling the drop
-
Augsburg have lost just one of last 13
-
Back visitors to at least avoid defeat
Bochum v Augsburg
Saturday 12 April, 14:30
Valencia delivered a chunky winner for us last night, as they moved to the cusp of safety with a 1-0 win over Sevilla. At this rate, Los Che will end up closer to the European spots than the relegation zone.
We'll head across to Germany now, because relegation-threatened Bochum are up against resurgent Augsburg, and I can't really work out why the home side are firm favourites.
Although Augsburg lost 3-1 at home to league leaders Bayern last weekend, they competed really well until defender Cedric Zesiger was sent off on the hour mark, and they had gone 11 games without defeat before that. The Swabians have conceded a paltry six goals across the last 12 matchdays, and in their last seven away games in the division they have won four and drawn three.
Bochum are fighting for lives at the sharp end of the table, but they have lost four of their last five at home, and last weekend they were pummelled 4-0 by Stuttgart. Dieter Hecking's men have only managed three wins at the Ruhrstadion all season, so there is little to justify them being favourites against an Augsburg team that's pushing for Europe.
We can back Augsburg here +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.845/6. A draw gives us a half-win, and an away victory nets a full pay-out.
