Football Bet of the Day: Corberan's the man to trust

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan
Carlos Corberan has transformed Valencia's season

After picking up a winner in France, Kevin Hatchard's looking for another success in Spain tonight.

Valencia v Sevilla
Friday 11 April, 20:00
Live on La Liga TV

A late flurry of goals got our Over 2.5 Goals bet over the line in France last night, as Lyon held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw that sets up the second leg at Old Trafford very nicely. We're off to Spain now, because former Huddersfield and West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is doing a sensational job at Valencia, and I expect that to continue tonight against Sevilla.

Last weekend a last-gasp winner from Hugo Duro saw Valencia grab a 2-1 win at Real Madrid, their first win at the Bernabeu for 17 years. Los Che are now a healthy six points above the dropzone, a situation that was unthinkable when the excellent Corberan took charge of his hometown club.

Valencia's off-field problems are well documented, with protests often taking place against the ownership of Peter Lim, and the new stadium project a perpetual debacle. However, a run of five wins in six at the current Mestalla has been the bedrock of Valencia's revival.

Sevilla also have a dismayed fanbase who are chafing against the ownership. Former Las Palmas coach Garcia Pimienta has at least kept the team clear of the relegation dogfight, but the Rojiblancos have lost their last three league games, and are drifting towards the summer. A deserved loss at Betis in the Seville derby was a heavy blow, as was last week's loss to Atletico Madrid, which came courtesy of a last-gasp Pablo Barrios winner.

Although Sevilla's away form is perfectly respectable, Valencia are on a tear at the moment, and full of confidence after beating Real Madrid. I'll back them for the win at 2.47/5.

Recommended Bet

Back Valencia to win @

EXC2.4

Now read Kev's Bundesliga column here!

Recommended bets

