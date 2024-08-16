Football Bet of the Day: Champs to net lively win

Both teams won on opening weekend

Champions have won 19 of last 20 top-flight games

Away win and goals combine for evens shot

Konyaspor v Galatasaray

Friday 16 August, 19:00

For so much of last night's clash between Brann and St Mirren, we were looking good. Brann led 1-0 until the 74th minute, and even after it got to 2-1 in the 85th minute we were fine. However, Aune Heggebo's 88th-minute goal to make it 3-1 tipped us over the 3.5 goals line to sink the Bet Builder.

So, our winning streak is over for now, but we'll look to start rebuilding it in Turkey. The champions Galatasaray are on the road at Konyaspor in the Super Lig, and I think the Istanbul club can produce an entertaining win.

Galatasaray's title-winning campaign last term was simply superb. They put a staggering 102 points on the board, finishing three clear of their old foes Fenerbahce. Although a 5-0 defeat to Besiktas in the Turkish Super Cup might look hugely concerning, context is important. Gala had Victor Nelsson sent off in the 87th minute, and they then conceded two stoppage-time goals to make a heavy defeat a lot worse.

When the league action got going, Gala came from behind with two goals in the last ten minutes to beat Hatayspor 2-1, and it underlined their attacking quality. Mauro Icardi and Michy Batshuayi were both on the scoresheet, and this is a side that also features Turkey livewires Baris Alper Yilmaz and Kerem Akturkoglu.

Konyaspor also staged a thrilling late comeback to win 3-2 at Kasimpasa on the opening weekend, but they lost 3-1 at home to Galatasaray as recently as May, and they were swept aside 3-0 in the reverse fixture. Stretching back into last term, Gala have won 19 of their last 20 top-flight matches, and I'll back them to win and Over 1.5 Goals on the Sportsbook at evens.