Premier League Golden Boot Tips: 14/1 Isak & 25/1 Son could rival Haaland, plus 139/1 chancer

Haaland the clear market leader at odds-on

Isak a tempting option after excellent season

Fullkrug can adapt quickly to Premier League

Before we dive into the Golden Boot market, it's worth reminding you about Betfair's excellent August offer.

I'm recommending you back Liverpool - Arne Slot's die have looked razor-sharp in pre-season, his teams play very attack-minded football, and the Reds' first three games are against Ipswich (away), Brentford (home) and Manchester United (away).

Despite the departure of Jurgen Klopp, I expect Liverpool to challenge Manchester City (and probably Arsenal) for the league title, so backing them at 13/27.50 on the Sportsbook should give you a run for your money.

Erling Haaland 8/11 1.73 to win the Golden Boot Last season I tipped a double of Manchester City to win the Premier League and Erling Haaland to be top scorer at 5/42.25 on the Sportsbook. Not the most ambitious winner, but combining the league's best team with the planet's top striker made a lot of sense. Elsewhere on this site the excellent Alex Boyes has made a good case here for Haaland not winning it again, but we're talking about a player who has banged in 63 goals in 66 Premier League matches. The Norwegian sensation wasn't involved in Euro 2024, so will be raring to go, and his personal xG of 29.2 in the Premier League last season suggests he's in a team that will make him lots of chances. Haaland remains the man to beat. Back Erling Haaland to win the Golden Boot @ 8/11 1.73

Mohamed Salah 10/1 11.00 to win the Golden Boot Liverpool's Egyptian King has won the Golden Boot three times, and he is remarkably consistent. His PL scoring tallies in the last seven seasons have been 32, 22, 19, 22, 23, 19 and 18. Salah has looked sharp in pre-season as Arne Slot's side have excelled, beating both Arsenal and Manchester United. The big questions are whether Slot's possession-heavy style will get the best out of the 32-year-old, and indeed whether Salah will see out the full season at Anfield, with his contract expiring next summer. Back Mohamed Salah to win the Golden Boot @ 10/1 11.00

Alexander Isak 14/1 15.00 to win the Golden Boot Newcastle have made it clear they have no intention of selling Swedish international Isak this summer, and that's no surprise. The former Real Sociedad striker smashed in 21 league goals last term, and that was for a Magpies side that ended up finishing seventh after a campaign that was ruined by persistent injury problems. Isak has established himself as Newcastle's top striker ahead of Callum Wilson, and encouragingly he converted five penalties. At 14/115.00, Isak is an attractive option, not least because he won't be distracted by any European commitments. Back Alexander Isak to win the Golden Boot @ 14/1 15.00

Ollie Watkins 14/1 15.00 to win the Golden Boot Watkins' utterly joyful celebration of his winning Euro 2024 semi-final goal for England lit up the latest milestone on his incredible journey from non-league obscurity to elite-level stardom. Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has worked wonders for Watkins, and the 28-year-old produced 19 league goals and 13 assists to help fire his club into the Champions League. There's no reason why Watkins shouldn't be as effective this term, although Villa will have at least eight matches in Europe's premier competition, so will that workload take its toll? Back Ollie Watkins to win the Golden Boot @ 14/1 15.00

Cole Palmer 16/1 17.00 to win the Golden Boot Rising star Palmer had a phenomenal campaign for Chelsea, and then sparkled at Euro 2024, setting up England's semi-final winner and then scoring a superb albeit ultimately futile goal in the final. Palmer netted 22 top-flight goals, including a staggering nine penalties, but there are some big questions. So much of the play went through Palmer under Mauricio Pochettino, but will that be true under new coach Enzo Maresca? Will the return from injury of of Christopher Nkunku steal some of Palmer's thunder, and what happens if highly-rated centre-forward Samu Omorodion joins from Atletico Madrid and becomes an attacking focus? Back Cole Palmer to win the Golden Boot @ 16/1 17.00

Darwin Nunez 18/1 19.00 to win the Golden Boot If you look at how Mexican centre-forward Santiago Gimenez blossomed under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord, it's fair to say that the ever-puzzling Nunez might be rubbing his hands together at the prospect of working with the Dutchman. However, Nunez has underperformed his Expected Goals figure in both of his two seasons at Anfield, and this feels like a now-or-never campaign for the Uruguayan. Nunez brings power, speed and unpredictability to the Reds' attack, but his wayward finishing has been a growing concern. Back Darwin Nunez to win the Golden Boot @ 18/1 19.00

Ivan Toney 20/1 21.00 to win the Golden Boot There's no doubt that Toney is an outstanding finisher and proven Premier League performer, but there remains plenty of doubt about where his future lies. The Bees have already lost his replacement Igor Thiago to a serious knee injury, and none of the England international's rumoured admirers have made a serious bid. Two seasons ago, Toney scored 20 PL goals, and he is an expert penalty taker, but can he shine if he has to stay put and Brentford have another tough season? Back Ivan Toney to win the Golden Boot @ 20/1 21.00

Dominic Solanke 25/1 26.00 to win the Golden Boot To give him his due, my Football Only Bettor colleague Emmet O'Keefe tipped up Solanke in the Golden Boot market last season, as the Bournemouth forward duly banged in 19 goals to finish joint-fourth in the standings. After inspirational coach Andoni Iraola unlocked the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker's potential (he only got six top-flight goals the season before), he has now made a big-money move to Tottenham. Working with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou could improve the England international still further. Back Dominic Solanke to win the Golden Boot @ 25/1 26.00

Son Heung-Min 25/1 26.00 to win the Golden Boot Tottenham's living legend has hit double figures in each of his last eight Premier League seasons, and he struck 17 PL goals in his first campaign under new coach Ange Postecoglou. Son remains a startlingly good finisher, regularly overperforming against his xG numbers, and as long as Angeball is being played in North London, the Lilywhites will continue to be attack-minded. It's worth considering Son's incredible durability - he has played 30+ PL games in each of the last eight seasons. Back Son Heung-Min to win the Golden Boot @ 25/1 26.00

Kai Havertz 33/1 34.00 to win the Golden Boot Although Arsenal continue to be linked with more "traditional" centre-forwards, Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta knows he has a special player in Havertz. The former Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea player links the play beautifully, works incredibly hard without the ball and rattled in 13 Premier League goals last term. Julian Nagelsmann used Havertz as his main striker at Euro 2024, and was rewarded with some excellent performances. Back Kai Havertz to win the Golden Boot @ 33/1 34.00

Nicolas Jackson 33/1 34.00 to win the Golden Boot Considering he had very little in the way of a proven track record when he arrived at Chelsea, Nicolas Jackson did remarkably well last season, scoring 14 Premier League goals. Yes, the Senegalese international missed a few sitters too, but the 23-year-old can be cut some slack due to his relative lack of experience. The big doubt about Jackson is potential competition for places - new coach Enzo Maresca sees him as a striker, and the Blues continue to be linked with signings in that area. Jackson has also missed much of pre-season with an injury. Back Nicolas Jackson to win the Golden Boot @ 33/1 34.00

Jean-Philippe Mateta 40/1 41.00 to win the Golden Boot Those who regularly watched Mateta's inconsistent displays for Mainz in the Bundesliga will have been baffled by his recent performances for Crystal Palace and the French Olympic team. The 27-year-old blossomed towards the end of the season with the Eagles, netting 13 times across his final 13 appearances, and it appears new Palace boss Oliver Glasner knows how to get the best out of him. While I'm not suggesting he is live contender to actually win the Golden Boot, at 40/141.00 he is an excellent each-way option. Back Jean-Philippe Mateta to win the Golden Boot @ 40/1 41.00

Bukayo Saka 40/1 41.00 to win the Golden Boot Arsenal's starboy continues to defy his tender age (he is still just 22), and he delivered 16 goals and nine assists in the Premier League last term. Saka is an ice-cool penalty taker, and with Arsenal expected to once again be a dominant force and challenge for the Premier League title, he should be in the top section of top-flight scorers this season. The England star has netted 41 Premier League goals across the last three campaigns. Back Bukayo Saka to win the Golden Boot @ 40/1 41.00

Cody Gakpo 45/1 46.00 to win the Golden Boot Liverpool forward Gakpo was arguably the Netherlands' best player at Euro 2024, as they reached the semi-finals and pushed England all the way. Gakpo scored three goals in the tournament, but if he is going to make a consistent impact at club level under new Reds boss Arne Slot, he'll probably have to see off the challenge of Luis Diaz on the left wing. Gakpo only made 17 Premier League starts last term, scoring eight goals. Back Cody Gakpo to win the Golden Boot @ 45/1 46.00

Phil Foden 45/1 46.00 to win the Golden Boot Last term was by a distance Foden's best in front of goal for Manchester City, and he whacked in 24 goals across the Premier League and Champions League. The 24-year-old started 33 top-flight games, and if he stays in favour with City coach Pep Guardiola, he remains a decent each-way option. "The Stockport Iniesta" has developed a particularly impressive knack of finding the top corner from the edge of the box. Back Phil Foden to win the Golden Boot @ 45/1 46.00

Christopher Nkunku 50/1 51.00 to win the Golden Boot French forward Nkunku had his first Chelsea campaign ruined by injury, but he remains an outstanding footballer. He has speed, skill and intelligence, and he can score in all kinds of ways. Long-range drives, close-range flicks, free-kicks and even headers - Nkunku has the full toolbox. Cole Palmer's domination of the penalty pecking order at Stamford Bridge puts me off slightly, but it's worth remembering that Nkunku was the Bundesliga's joint-top scorer two seasons ago. Back Christopher Nkunku to win the Golden Boot @ 50/1 51.00

Niclas Fullkrug 50/1 51.00 to win the Golden Boot West Ham have made a big statement by capturing German international Füllkrug from last term's Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund, and the late bloomer is made for the Premier League. He is outstanding in the air, strong at holding the ball up and has the kind of battling personality that West Ham fans will adore. Füllkrug was the Bundesliga's joint-top scorer two seasons ago, and he netted 22 goals for club and country last season. Back Niclas Fullkrug to win the Golden Boot @ 50/1 51.00

Diogo Jota 66/1 67.00 to win the Golden Boot When you bear in mind that an injury-plagued Diogo Jota managed just 21 league appearances last term for Liverpool, it's impressive that the Portugal international was still able to reach the 10-goal mark. The former Wolves hitman is an exceptional finisher, but can he win the battle for the centre-forward spot, and can he stay fit? A tally of just 65 PL starts in four seasons at Anfield doesn't bode well. Back Diogo Jota to win the Golden Boot @ 66/1 67.00

Evan Ferguson 80/1 81.00 to win the Golden Boot Although former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi was critical of Ireland striker Ferguson last season, there's no doubting the 19-year-old's potential. He has struck 12 goals in 47 Premier League games, and he now seems free of the injury problems that plagued him last season. New coach Fabian Hurzeler's arrival will give Ferguson fresh impetus, and the sale of Deniz Undav to Stuttgart suggests the teenager will get plenty of starts. Back Evan Ferguson to win the Golden Boot @ 80/1 81.00

Bryan Mbeumo 80/1 81.00 to win the Golden Boot or 140.0 139/1 on Betfair Exchange Brentford speedster Mbeumo has netted nine goals in each of his last two campaigns, and although he isn't a central striker, he is a dynamic player who consistently affects matches. It's worth noting that Mbeumo scored seven goals in his first 15 PL appearances of last season, before an ankle injury hampered the rest of his campaign. Given that the Cameroon international has been priced at 140.0139/1 on the Exchange, he's worth considering as a back-to-lay option, not least because Brentford's early home fixtures see them face Palace, Southampton, West Ham, Wolves, Ipswich, Bournemouth and Leicester. Back Bryan Mbeumo to win the Golden Boot on the Exchange @ 140.0 139/1

Hwang Hee-Chan 100/1 101.00 to win the Golden Boot Although the South Korean has suffered with illness and injury in the past, his last campaign for Wolves was one of his best in elite football. Hwang netted 12 Premier League goals for a limited side that finished 14th and scored just 50 goals in total, and if he can stay fit, he can form a strong forward line with Brazilian maestro Matheus Cunha and newly-signed target-man Jorgen Strand Larsen. Back Hwang Hee-Chan to win the Golden Boot @ 100/1 101.00



