Premier League 2024-25 Tips: 7/4 Arsenal head 1-20 season predictions

Back-to-back Premier League runners-up, Arsenal are backed to go one better in 2024/25. Mikel Arteta's men finished just two points behind Manchester City last season and finished top of the tree for Expected Points (xP) and Expected Goals (xG) difference. They also nullified the Citizens in home and away league encounters.

Riccardo Calafiori's arrival strengthens the division's best defence and the Gunners' progressive side has the potential to get even better as young guns continue to mature. If Arsenal can again steer clear of injury and repeat the same standards as last season, a first top-flight title in over 20 years could be in the offing for the North Londoners.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win the Premier League @ 7/4 SBK 7/4

Manchester City sealed a historic fourth successive Premier League crown in May - the club's sixth league success in seven seasons - but could the Citizens' stranglehold on the top-flight be coming to an end? Pep Guardiola's group have several questions and concerns and can be opposed at the prices.

Reports suggest a hearing over Man City's 115 charges is due in October and a potential points penalty could be incoming. The unexpected sale of Julian Alvarez weakens the squad, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are now 33 and 34 respectively, while Rodri's fitness reserves have been questioned. Now is the time to go against the City grain.

It is, however, worth backing Erling Haaland to win a third successive Premier League Golden Boot.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to be Top Goalscorer @ 8/11 SBK 8/11

Losing an iconic manager can have a catastrophic effect on a club but Liverpool will be hoping the transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot will be as seamless as possible. The former Feyenoord boss prefers to play a similar high-energy, attack-minded game and has a pedigree for bringing through talented youngsters, suiting the Reds to a tee.

A punishing number of injuries when fighting on four fronts contributed to the Merseysiders' failure to land a trophy last term, though the Reds remain a dominant force towards the top of the Premier League, finishing 14 points clear of fourth. If Slot can unlock Darwin Nunez's potential, another title challenge is plausible.

Ange Postecoglou made a major impression in his maiden Premier League campaign with Tottenham. The Australian ace worked minor miracles to put the club into top-four contention with a swashbuckling gung-ho style before eventually running out of steam with the finishing line in sight.

Expect another aggressively high-line and a relentless, attacking approach from Tottenham with a squad that's now well-accustomed to Postecoglou's demands. Improvements are anticipated. With almost all of Spurs' standout stars enjoying a summer off, a top-four finish is in reach.

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham for a Top 4 Finish @ 13/8 SBK 13/8

Newcastle dropped from fourth to seventh, an understandable regression considering the Magpies were competing in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, while also dealing with a crippling injury crisis throughout the campaign. Defensive standards slipped, though there's hope Eddie Howe can put the Magpies back on track.

Sven Botman will be missing until January, but Lloyd Kelly is an intelligent acquisition and with Sandro Tonali due back in September, the starting XI will begin to appear healthy again. Alexander Isak will be eager to improve on a 21-goal haul, Bruno Guimares remains in situ and the Tynesiders will benefit from no continental football.

Aston Villa's astonishing rise under Unai Emery brought the Birmingham giants an unexpected top-four finish, plus eye-catching victories over Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as a place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals. Expectations have understandably been raised but repeating those feats may prove a tall order.

Moussa Diaby and Doulas Luiz are big departures - Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana are all solid signings and Emery's group are well-stocked. However, an extended European competition - Villa will play a minimum of eight games in the Champions League - is bound to take its toll and natural regression is expected.

Manchester United's FA Cup success over Man City was enough to persuade the Red Devils board to keep Erik ten Hag in charge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. But when analysing last season as a whole, that Wembley win was buried beneath a mountain of incompetence, with United enduring their worst-ever Premier League season.

Injuries could be attributed to their dismal return, yet United were set up atrociously with key personnel incapable of performing the basics. United returned a -1 goal difference, scored 17 goals fewer than their top-eight rivals, whilst only five clubs conceded a higher Expected Goals Against (xGA) figure - three of which were relegated.

Despite finishing strongly under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea made the perplexing decision to part ways with the Argentine before bringing in Enzo Marasca - the Blues' fifth manager in just three-and-a-half years. Such blinkered short-termism and instability is rarely a recipe for success and it's difficult to be see a significant upturn.

The jury remains out on Maresca, though the Championship title winner should have a fit-again Christopher Nkunku to call upon, plus the burgeoning talents of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson in attack. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez finished the season strongly, but Conor Gallagher's sale raises doubts, and the defence remains an issue.

David Moyes guided West Ham to a top-half finish last term and Julen Lopetegui should be well-capable of repeating that feat after his arrival at the London Stadium this summer. No European distractions will aid the Hammers cause, and the Irons board have splashed the cash to strengthen a squad that's lost none of their star names.

Lopetegui guided Wolves from rock-bottom to 13th and the demanding boss will ensure West Ham are defensively-disciplined, plus efficient and effective in attack. Expect a significant improvement from the fourth-worst defence, whilst Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Mohammed Kudus and Niclas Fullkrug give the group a serious edge up top.

Recommended Bet Back West Ham for a Top Half Finish @ 10/11 SBK 10/11

Crystal Palace were in a precarious position before Oliver Glasner's arrival in late February, sitting only five points above the drop-zone. But the Austrian oversaw a remarkable final flourish, guiding the Eagles to equal-best Premier League finish in 10th with a 24-point haul from 13 fixtures - only Man City and Arsenal bettered that record.

Man Utd and Aston Villa were annihilated at Selhurst Park, Liverpool were toppled at Anfield, as Palace were transformed in their attacking 3-4-3 system. Michael Olise's big-money sale is a significant loss, but Daichi Kamada and Ismaila Sarr are interesting additions, and the Eagles can again compete for a successive top-half finish.

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo's departures, coupled with a first-ever European campaign and a shedload of injuries contributed to Brighton's drop-off in 2023/24. The Seagulls started brightly but were unable to sustain their high standards, tabling just 12 Premier League triumphs across the season before Roberto De Zerbi walked away.

De Zerbi's replacement - Fabian Hurzeler - will become the youngest-ever Premier League boss at 31 and has said he wants to "challenge the establishment". Nobody should doubt Albion's operation or decision-making process and Mats Weiffer will significantly upgrade the midfield, though top-six aims may prove beyond Brighton.

The knives were out for Andoni Iraola in October last year - the former Rayo Vallecano head coach was winless in his opening nine matches with many pundits calling for the Cherries to sack the Spaniard. The response was exceptional as Bournemouth picked up the sixth-most points in the final 29 matches to end a point off the top-half.

A lot may now hinge on Dominic Solanke's future - the 19-goal striker is rumoured to be close to a move - though Bournemouth can improve elsewhere with Alex Scott, Phillip Billing and Tyler Adams all hoping or expecting to feature from prominently across the midfield after injury-disrupted seasons. Iraola should ensure the Cherries remain ripe.

Everton endured a tumultuous 2023/24 as points penalties were applied, reduced and then added again to give the Toffees a hurdle to overcome as Premier League survival was on the line. Sean Dyche deserves enormous plaudits for finishing well clear of danger with the Blues boasting the 12th-best points return when excluding deductions.

Everton's data always pointed to a side more in-keeping with an upper mid-table team and so a fresh start springs hope of a repeat amongst Toffees supporters. Ben Godfrey and Amadou Onana have moved on, though Jake O'Brien and Jesper Lindstrom are smart additions from the continent, whilst Iliman Ndiaye adds flair up front.

Ivan Toney's absence and a catalogue of injuries hamstrung Brentford last time out - the Bees sliding from ninth to 16th year-on-year. However, the West Londoners should steer clear of the drop-zone this time around with the England international available from the off (if he stays), joining Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in an exciting front-three.

It's as you were elsewhere, though Brentford have splashed the cash to sign exciting forward Igor Thiago to give the group an extra dimension up top. Overseen by astute boss Thomas Frank, the well-run club are accustomed to punching above their budgetary restrictions and another safe and solid top-flight season can be secured.

Wolves defied pre-season expectations to finish comfortably clear of danger in 2023/24. Gary O'Neill was handed a hospital pass before a ball was kicked but impressively navigated the Old Gold to 14th. Wanderers had flirted with the European places before injuries and unavailability began to bite as Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-Chan were hit hardest.

Neto's involvement is game-changing for Wolves in forward areas, whilst Matheus Cunha finally flourished consistently after showing promise across his European career. Jorgan Strand Larsen gives the group an extra option up front and Rodrigo Gomes' versatility will help as the Old Gold look to fill-out a squad that lacked depth last year.

Nottingham Forest are entering their third successive Premier League campaign after securing their top-flight status on the final day of 2023/24. The Tricky Trees overcame a points deduction and plenty of scares along the way with Nuno Espirito Santo bringing the team home despite only minorly improving upon Steve Cooper's efforts.

Nikola Milenkovic is an excellent addition at centre-back and can form a formidable partnership with Murillo, whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White will look to continue their flourishing double-act. Fit-again Taiwo Awoniyi can challenge Chris Wood for the lone striker role, giving the group enough to keep heads above water.

Having achieved successive mid-table finishes, well clear of the bottom-three, Fulham have the potential to be dragged into the dogfight this time around. The Cottagers lost standout star Aleksandar Mitrovic last summer and 12 months later they've seen midfield phenomenon Joao Palhinha pinched, as well as Tosin Adarabioyo.

Palhinha made 24 tackles more than any other player in last term's Premier League and will be difficult to replace as the heartbeat of this side. Marco Silva is a highly-rated coach, capable of negotiating choppy water, though Fulham must do more than rely on their Craven Cottage form to keep their top-flight status intact. A tough season looms.

Recommended Bet Back Fulham to be relegated @ 5/1 SBK 5/1

Ipswich are back in the big time after 22 years away. The Tractor Boys arrive following a fabulous couple of years that featured back-to-back promotions under highly-rated coach Kieran McKenna, who turned down opportunities with Brighton and Chelsea this summer to sign a long-term deal at Portman Road.

Town's recruitment has been focussed on potential rather than proven Premier League performers with the Ipswich board following a similar pattern to Luton last summer. The Suffolk side will look to play exciting, attacking football - watch out for marauding left-back Leif Davis - though a soft underbelly could prove their undoing in the survival race.

Southampton bounced back to the promised land at the first time of asking with Russell Martin overseeing the Saints' promotion. The principled, possession-obsessive guided the group to a club-record 25 game unbeaten run during the campaign, yet also saw his side lose all four fixtures against Ipswich and Leicester, conceding 13 goals.

Those defensive flaws will need to be address - Saints shipped 63 goals en-route to their play-off final triumph and Martin's unwieldy belief in an open and adventurous approach looks unlikely to pay dividends in the Premier League. Those defensive flaws, coupled with a lack of top-flight firepower may lead to a very brief EPL return.

Recommended Bet Back Southampton to be relegated @ 11/10 SBK 11/10

Leicester justified pre-season favouritism to take top Championship honourslast term, returning to the top-flight at the first time of asking. However, the Foxes' preparations for life back in the Premier League were disrupted following the departures of head coach Maresca and Player of the Year Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, both to Chelsea.

Steve Cooper has been tasked with picking up the pieces. An intelligent boss with a strong pedigree for nurturing bright young talent, his task is tall, and could be made even tougher should points penalty sanctions be applied for historic offences. Such rulings could prove catastrophic for a squad that's lacking in standout stars.

