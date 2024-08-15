Football Bet of the Day: Scottish side to slip out of Europe

Brann in good form in Norway

St Mirren struggling on the road

Back hosts to secure solid win at 6/5 2.20

Brann v St Mirren

Thursday 15 August, 18:00

Our winning streak stretched further in Kazakhstan yesterday, as our selection Astana ran riot in a 6-1 win over Romanian second-tier outfit FC Hunedoara. With a spring in our step we'll decamp to Norway, because Brann are up against Scottish side St Mirren in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Brann pulled off something of a shock by beating Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles in the previous round, and they were moments away from a first-leg win in this tie, only for St Mirren to pop up with a late leveller. Brann are a respectable third in the Norwegian Eliteserien, and only goal difference is keeping them behind second-placed Viking.

Brann were runners-up in the top flight last term, and they have lost just three of their last 51 home matches inside 90 minutes. They have had some eye-catching home results, such as a 3-0 dismissal of Rosenborg in May.

While Brann are well into the groove of their domestic season, St Mirren have only just started theirs. They beat Hibs 3-0, but then were swept aside 3-1 at Aberdeen. They have lost five of their last eight on the road in Scotland, and they struggled to a goalless draw at Icelandic side Valur in the previous round, before winning the return 4-1.

Brann have been a force in Norway for a while, and they are surely sharper in terms of match fitness. We can get 6/52.20 on the Sportsbook if we back Brann to win and Under 3.5 Goals, and that gives us the 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 and 3-0 home wins.

Recommended Bet Back Brann to win and Under 3.5 Goals @ SBK 6/5 2.20

