Football Bet of the Day: Back Kazakh hosts to take the win

Astana v FC Hunedoara

Wednesday 14 August, 15:00

Our boys Bodo Glimt did us proud last night, sweeping aside Polish champions Jagiellonia Bialystok 4-1 as they progressed to the next round of the Champions League qualifiers. Now we'll make a rare trip to Kazakhstan, as European regulars Astana face unheralded Romanian side FC Hunedoara in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

From 2014 to 2019, Astana were the dominant force in Kazakh football, winning the league title in six successive seasons. Since then things have tailed off a little, with just one league success in the last four campaigns. This term things have taken a further negative turn, as Astana are ninth in the Kazakh top flight.

However, there is no need to panic. Astana are just four points off the top four, and they have games in hand because of their European commitments. In UEFA competition this term, Astana have looked strong. They eased past Moldovan side Milsami 2-1 on aggregate, and they won the first leg of this qualifying tie 1-0 against FC Hunedoara.

Corvinul Hunedoara have had a complicated history, and have only existed in their current form for a few years. They are in the second tier of Romanian football, and narrowly missed out on promotion last term. Incredibly, the Ravens managed to win the Romanian Cup last season as a second-tier side, which is how they have qualified for UEFA competition.

Hunedoara dropped out of the Europa League qualifiers when they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Croatian side Rijeka, and they haven't even started their second-tier season yet. Although Astana are having a tricky time domestically, they have tons of recent European experience, and I expect them to progress comfortably here.

I'll back Astana -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.0421/20.