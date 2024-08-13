Football Bet of the Day: Norwegian sensations to shine

Norwegians won first leg 1-0

Hosts on a great run at home

Home win the key to 10/11 1.91 wager

Bodo Glimt v Jagiellonia Bialystok

Tuesday 13 August, 18:00

We had a sparkling start to our week, as SJK's 3-1 win over VPS in Finland landed our Bet Builder with room to spare. We'll stay in Northern Europe now, because Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt are trying to make progress in the Champions League against Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Bodo Glimt have already seen off Latvian side Rigas FS 7-1 on aggregate, and they won 1-0 in Poland to put themselves in pole position to qualify here. Domestically, Kjetil Knutsen's side are flying once again, as they are a massive eight points clear at the top of the Eliteserien.

At their Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo Glimt are very consistent. They have won six of their last eight home games in league and cup, scoring 24 goals in that sequence at an average of three per game. They don't tend to rely on one particular goalscorer, instead getting a healthy supply of goals from across the team.

Jagiellonia Bialystok are the reigning Polish champions, and have made a strong start to their domestic campaign, winning all three of their league games. They demolished Lithuanian side Panevezys in the previous round, but this is a step up in class, and it's worth considering that Jagiellonia have never qualified for the group stage of a European competition. Indeed, their last European campaign was back in the 2018-19 season, so they don't have the recent European experience that Bodo Glimt have.

Given Bodo Glimt's recent European pedigree, the fact they are well into their domestic season and their excellent home form, I'll use the Sportsbook to back Bodo Glimt to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 10/111.91.