Football Bet of the Day: Goals galore in Finland

Finnish football fans
We're kicking off our week in Finland

We're starting a new week on FBOTD, and Kevin Hatchard's taking us to Finland for some Monday night madness.

SJK v VPS
Monday 12 August, 17:00

Our pal Tobias saw his winning run end on the Emerald Isle yesterday, as Galway were held to a 1-1 draw by St. Pat's, but he still had a strong week and has deserved his chance to top up the tan this week.

We'll head to Finland now, because SJK are up against VPS in a clash of top-six sides, and I think we'll see goals in Seinajoki tonight.

SJK's last home game in the league was an extraordinary 5-5 draw with Lahti, and 12 of their 18 top-flight matches have featured at least three goals. 12 of those 18 games have seen a BTTS bet land, including seven of the last eight. In their nine home matches in the league, SJK have scored multiple goals on six occasions.

Visitors VPS have just been knocked out of the Europa Conference League by Lithuanian side Zalgiris, and they are also struggling domestically, having lost four of their last five in the league. However, they are still scoring goals - they have netted at least once in 16 of their 18 league outings. A BTTS bet has landed in 15 of those 18 encounters.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to combine Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS and a goal in both halves at 1.9210/11.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS and a goal in both halves

SBK1.9210/11

