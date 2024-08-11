Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Galway to sink St Patricks

Ireland football fan in street
Galway could put on a show in Ireland

Tobias Gourlay's chasing a fourth straight winner in the Irish Premier Division this afternoon

Galway Utd v St Patricks
Sunday 15:00

In Brazil last night, Corinthians and Bragantino drew 1-1 to give us a BTTS winner.

We finish in Ireland, where the first of today's two Premier Division games brings seventh-placed St Patricks to sixth-placed Galway United. The visitors won this fixture 1-0 way back in the opening round of the season, but we reckon the hosts can shut them out this time...

Promoted Galway have battened down the hatches recently and are currently unbeaten in seven at Eamonn Deacy Park (W4-D3-L0). They've conceded just once across those seven appearances.

St Patricks may struggle to find ways through The Tribesmen's tight defence today. The travellers are winless on the road since that early success here (W0-D5-L6). Stephen Kenny's men have failed to score on six of their last nine outings. We'll take them be left with nothing this afternoon.

Recommended Bet

Back Galway to win

EXC2.26

Now read some of our Premier League season predictions here!

Recommended bets

