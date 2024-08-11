Football Bet of the Day: Back Galway to sink St Patricks

Galway kept clean sheets in 6/7 at home



St Patricks failed to score in 5/8 on the road

Back Galway to win

Galway Utd v St Patricks

Sunday 15:00

In Brazil last night, Corinthians and Bragantino drew 1-1 to give us a BTTS winner.

We finish in Ireland, where the first of today's two Premier Division games brings seventh-placed St Patricks to sixth-placed Galway United. The visitors won this fixture 1-0 way back in the opening round of the season, but we reckon the hosts can shut them out this time...

Promoted Galway have battened down the hatches recently and are currently unbeaten in seven at Eamonn Deacy Park (W4-D3-L0). They've conceded just once across those seven appearances.

St Patricks may struggle to find ways through The Tribesmen's tight defence today. The travellers are winless on the road since that early success here (W0-D5-L6). Stephen Kenny's men have failed to score on six of their last nine outings. We'll take them be left with nothing this afternoon.