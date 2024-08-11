Football Bet of the Day: Back Galway to sink St Patricks
Tobias Gourlay's chasing a fourth straight winner in the Irish Premier Division this afternoon
-
Galway kept clean sheets in 6/7 at home
-
St Patricks failed to score in 5/8 on the road
-
Back Galway to win
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Galway Utd v St Patricks
Sunday 15:00
In Brazil last night, Corinthians and Bragantino drew 1-1 to give us a BTTS winner.
We finish in Ireland, where the first of today's two Premier Division games brings seventh-placed St Patricks to sixth-placed Galway United. The visitors won this fixture 1-0 way back in the opening round of the season, but we reckon the hosts can shut them out this time...
Promoted Galway have battened down the hatches recently and are currently unbeaten in seven at Eamonn Deacy Park (W4-D3-L0). They've conceded just once across those seven appearances.
St Patricks may struggle to find ways through The Tribesmen's tight defence today. The travellers are winless on the road since that early success here (W0-D5-L6). Stephen Kenny's men have failed to score on six of their last nine outings. We'll take them be left with nothing this afternoon.
Now read some of our Premier League season predictions here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Poland v Scotland: Relegation scrap can be a lot of fun
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Nations League Tips: Back Northern Ireland to keep it clean at 9/4
-
Football Betting Tips
Croatia v Portugal Tips: Back defensive duo in 11/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Supercomputer vs Betfair Sportsbook: Back Liverpool/Man City in title forecast at 100/30
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Republic of Ireland Bet Builder Tips: Back 9/2 Sam Szmodics shots angle