Football Bet of the Day: Back Bragantino for BTTS in Brazil
Bragantino might find something to brag about in Brazil tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
Corinthians conceded in 6/6 at home
Braga netted in 8/10 away
Back BTTS
Corinthians v Bragantino
Sunday 01:30
In Finland last night, Lahti crushed EIF 4-0 to land our +2.5 Goals bet.
Earlier in the day, we were on the right side of another thrashing. In China, Shanghai Port beat Meizhou Hakka 7-2 to land our BTTS punt at a nice price.
We're back in Brazil today for the Campeonato match between Corinthians and Bragantino. We reckon there could be a few more goals in this one...
Ramon Diaz's hosts are seven home games without a clean sheet. They've scored in the last six of those outings, so backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in six straight at the Neo Quimica Arena.
Pedro Caixinha's visitors are W1-D4-L5 on the road this term and worthy outsiders. However, Braga have found the back of the net in 8/10 of those matches. They've conceded in 9/10, with 7/10 delivering on BTTS. At close to even money, that's our bet on tonight's encounter.
Now read about our four-fold acca on Saturday's Championship games here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
