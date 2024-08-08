Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow at Shanghai Port
Meizhou Hakka could make a ripple in the Chinese Super League, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Hosts conceded in 9/11
-
Visitors scored 5 in 2 on the road
-
Back BTTS at big price
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Shanghai Port FC v Meizhou Hakka
Friday 12:35
We drew a blank in Iceland yesterday as IF Vestri and IA Akranes drew 0-0.
We're heading to China now for the Friday-lunchtime game between Super League leaders Shanghai Port and struggling Meizhou Hakka. The home side are very short favourites, but we like the plump price on both teams to score...
Kevin Muscat's Shanghai are W10-D1-L0 at Pudong Football Stadium this season. However, the Red Eagles have conceded in 9/11 of those games (8/10 victories). They also conceded in the reverse fixture, which they won 2-1 in June.
Milan Ristic's Meizhou are W2-D3-L5 on the road this term, having conceded 14 times across their last four away days. At the other end, though, there have been signs of life. They've netted five times across their last two road trips. With Shanghai conceding regularly at home, we'll take a punt on BTTS in this one.
Now read our EFL League One season preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Republic of Ireland: Stick with 8/5 Bellingham & back 5/1 Irish treble
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Nations League Tips: Austrian bet that landed in last game pays 5/2
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Republic of Ireland Bet Builder Tips: Back 9/2 Sam Szmodics shots angle
-
Football Betting Tips
Italy v France Tips: It's time for a 4/1 Frat party!
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Republic of Ireland: Three Lions tipped to roar at Wembley, including a 4/1 Player Special