Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow at Shanghai Port

Hosts conceded in 9/11



Visitors scored 5 in 2 on the road

Back BTTS at big price

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

Shanghai Port FC v Meizhou Hakka

Friday 12:35



We drew a blank in Iceland yesterday as IF Vestri and IA Akranes drew 0-0.

We're heading to China now for the Friday-lunchtime game between Super League leaders Shanghai Port and struggling Meizhou Hakka. The home side are very short favourites, but we like the plump price on both teams to score...

Kevin Muscat's Shanghai are W10-D1-L0 at Pudong Football Stadium this season. However, the Red Eagles have conceded in 9/11 of those games (8/10 victories). They also conceded in the reverse fixture, which they won 2-1 in June.

Milan Ristic's Meizhou are W2-D3-L5 on the road this term, having conceded 14 times across their last four away days. At the other end, though, there have been signs of life. They've netted five times across their last two road trips. With Shanghai conceding regularly at home, we'll take a punt on BTTS in this one.