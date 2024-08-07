Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to crack in Iceland
IF Vestri host IA Akranes in the Urvalsdeild and Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see goals
-
Vestri conceded 2+ in 8 straight at home
-
Akranes leaked 12 in 6 on the road
-
Back +3.5 Goals
-
IF Vestri v IA Akranes
Wednesday 19:00
In Brazil last night, Ceara beat Guarani 3-1 to hook us a plump winner in the Match Odds and BTTS market.
We're in Iceland today for the top-tier Urvalsdeild game between bottom-of-the-table IF Vestri and mid-table IA Akranes. The visitors are favourites but we fancy there could be goals at both ends...
Promoted Vestri's troubles begin at the back. They've conceded at least twice in each of their last eight appearances at Torfnesvollur. They've netted themselves in 6/8, with 5/8 delivering Over 3.5 Goals.
IA also won promotion to the top table last season. At the higher level, they've acquitted themselves better this term. Nevertheless, they have conceded 12 times across their last six road trips, so this evening's hosts will back themselves on the score sheet. With goals potentially going in at both ends, we'll take an odds-against punt on this one to hit Over 3.5 Goals.
Recommended bets
