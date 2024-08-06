Football Bet of the Day: Back Guarani to go down fighting in Brazil
Tobias Gourlay's dipping into Brazilian Serie B for Ceara's clash with Guarani tonight...
Guarani lost 6/8 on the road
Ceara conceded in 4/5 home wins
Back Ceara to win and concede
Ceara SC Fortaleza v Guarani
Wednesday 01:00
In Argentina last night, Riestra beat Central Cordoba 1-0 to give us a Match Odds winner.
We're back in Brazil today for the Serie B game between eighth-placed Ceara and rock-bottom Guarani. The visitors might at least get on the score sheet tonight...
Ceara are W5-D3-L1 at their Castelao home this season. That record firms to a perfect W5-D0-L0 hosting teams now 12th or below. But, in all four of their wins over teams now alongside Guarani in the bottom six, they failed to keep a clean sheet.
Guarani are a predictably poor W0-D2-L6 on their travels this term. Pintando's men have scored on three of their last four away days. At a juicy price, we'll take them to score and lose tonight.
Recommended bets
