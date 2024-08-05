Football Bet of the Day: Back Riestra to resist Cordoba

Hosts won 3/4 on their own patch



Central Cordoba taken 1 point from possible 24 so far

Back Riestra for the win

Deportivo Riestra v Central Cordoba

Monday 18:30

In Norway yesterday, Kristiansund beat Lillestrom 2-1 to leave us a goal short of our target.

We're in Argentina today for the first of two games from the top-flight Primera Division. Central Cordoba are headed to Deportivo Riestra but we're not sure the 700-mile journey will be worth it for the visitors...

The newly promoted hosts have started the campaign well at Estadio Alfredo Terrara, going W3-D0-L1. All three wins have been accompanied by clean sheets - and came against teams now higher in the table than today's opposition.

Central Cordoba are W0-D1-L7 through the first eight rounds of the season. Lucas Gonzalez's men have conceded 2+ goals in 7/8 and we're not sure they will keep Riestra out today. We'll take the odds-against price on the home win.