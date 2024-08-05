Men's Olympic Football Tips: Expect goals at 3/1 in Spain v Morocco semi-final
Dan Fitch is expecting goals between Morocco and Spain, along with a France win against Egypt, as he previews the semi-finals of the men's Olympic football competition.
Goals will flow when potent Morocco and Spain clash
France will keep perfect defensive record en-route to final
Morocco v Spain (Monday, 17:00)
Morocco and Spain will both be full of confidence ahead of their semi-final in Marseille.
The Moroccans beat USA in their quarter-final and though that outcome wasn't a huge surprise, the margin of victory was. Tarik Sektioui's team ran out as 4-0 winners, with the tournament's top scorer Soufiane Rahimi opening the scoring from the penalty spot.
It was the fifth goal of these Olympics from the 28-year-old forward. In the second-half more goals followed, with Ilias Akhomach, Achraf Hakimi and El Mehdi Maouhoub all getting on the scoresheet.
Spain romped to a 3-0 win over Japan, with Fermin Lopez scoring a brace and Abel Ruiz completing the scoring. Barcelona's Lopez now has three goals and his second against Japan was a sensational volley that demonstrated his quality.
Both teams have lost once en-route to this semi-final, but Spain's came when they rested players in their third group game against Egypt. That could prove to be a decisive advantage, though Morocco will enjoy the benefit of having most of the support in Marseille.
Spain have scored nine goals in four games, while Morocco have scored ten. With these sides boasting prolific attacks, there will surely be goals in this one. Combine Spain double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 3/14.00.
France v Egypt (Monday, 20:00)
In the second semi-final, the hosts France take on unbeaten Egypt in Marseille.
France have a perfect record so far. They defeated USA, Guinea and New Zealand in the group stages, before beating Argentina 1-0 in the quarter-final.
Thierry Henry's team took the lead after just five minutes through the Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. Argentina could not find an equaliser, with the French having now kept clean sheets in all four of their fixtures.
Egypt are also yet to be defeated, though their journey through to these semi-finals has been somewhat less straightforward than France's. After drawing 0-0 with the Dominican Republic in their opening game, the Egyptians then beat Uzbekistan and an understrength Spain side.
Their quarter-final saw the Africans come close to defeat, with Ibrahim Adel scoring an 88th minute equaliser against Paraguay, before Egypt won the penalty shootout 5-4. Though it was Adel's third goal of the tournament, it was only the fourth scored by Egypt collectively.
That lack of firepower, along with France's defensive solidity would suggest that there is only one winner here. You can back France to reach the final without having conceded a goal, with a victory in the win til nil market at 11/102.11.
Recommended bets
