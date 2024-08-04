Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Lillestrom to leak in Norway

Norway football fans and flags
It could all kick off in Norway this afternoon

Tobias Gourlay reckons the goals could fly in as the Owls take on the Canaries in the Eliteserien

  • 4+ goals in 4 straight Kristiansund home games

  • 3+ goals in 4 straight Lillestrom away games

  • Back 3.5 Goals

Kristiansund v Lillestrom
Sunday 16:00

In Norway yesterday, Bodo bashed Haugesund 4-2 to give us a Match Odds and Both Teams To Score winner.

We're finishing the week in the Eliteserien. One of this afternoon's six games brings seventh-placed Lillestrom to ninth-placed Kristiansund. Earlier this season, Kristiansund won the reverse fixture 3-2 and we think they could produce a few more goals...

Both teams have scored in 6/7 of Kristiansund's home games this season. The Owls have served up Over 3.5 Goals in each of their last four outings at Kristiansund Stadion. They're outsiders for this one, but should be dangerous. They've struck ten times in those four most recent appearances, which include three matches against teams above Lillestrom in the table.

They're favourites for this one, but Lillestrom have conceded in five straight away games. Each of the last four have produced Over 2.5 Goals and, with the promise of a lift from Kristiansund, we'll take the odds-against price on this one to get up and Over 3.5 Goals.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 Goals

EXC2.42

Now read our EFL Championship betting tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

EFL League One & League Two

Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday

  • Alan Dudman
Wembley
English Premier League

Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship

  • Mike Norman
Betfair Relegation Odds
Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: Promotion and Relegation deciders in this 4/1 Acca

  • Paul Robinson
Wembley Stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Monday Football Tips: Aiming for 13/8 Wembley winner

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Tips: Back Chris Wood to score in 38/1 Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Man Utd v Aston Villa: 50/1 Watkins and Villa can inflict further woe on hosts

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Europa League final best bets

  • Max Liu