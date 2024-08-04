Football Bet of the Day: Back Lillestrom to leak in Norway

4+ goals in 4 straight Kristiansund home games



3+ goals in 4 straight Lillestrom away games

Back 3.5 Goals

Kristiansund v Lillestrom

Sunday 16:00

In Norway yesterday, Bodo bashed Haugesund 4-2 to give us a Match Odds and Both Teams To Score winner.

We're finishing the week in the Eliteserien. One of this afternoon's six games brings seventh-placed Lillestrom to ninth-placed Kristiansund. Earlier this season, Kristiansund won the reverse fixture 3-2 and we think they could produce a few more goals...

Both teams have scored in 6/7 of Kristiansund's home games this season. The Owls have served up Over 3.5 Goals in each of their last four outings at Kristiansund Stadion. They're outsiders for this one, but should be dangerous. They've struck ten times in those four most recent appearances, which include three matches against teams above Lillestrom in the table.

They're favourites for this one, but Lillestrom have conceded in five straight away games. Each of the last four have produced Over 2.5 Goals and, with the promise of a lift from Kristiansund, we'll take the odds-against price on this one to get up and Over 3.5 Goals.