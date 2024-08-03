Football Bet of the Day: Back Bodo to hurt Haugesund in Norway
The Yellow Horde will hunt down Haugesund in the Eliteserien today, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Faves Bodo conceded in 4 straight at home
-
Haugesund netted in 6/7 away
-
Back Bodo to win & concede
Bodo Glimt v Haugesund
Saturday 17:00
In Finland yesterday, IFK Mariehamn had a man sent off and lost 3-0 at FC Inter to bring down our BTTS bet.
We've crossed northern Europe and come to Norway today for this afternoon's Eliteserien match between league leaders Bodo/Glimt and struggling Haugesund. We're backing the hosts to outgun the oppo...
The Yellow Horde have been lighting up the Eliteserien. They're unbeaten at Aspmyra Stadion (W5-D3-L0) and scored 15 times across their last five outings. At the other end of the pitch, though, the hosts are four games without a clean sheet.
Haugesund are five games without a win on the road (W2-D2-L3 overall) but they have scored in 6/7. They look vulnerable at the other end - they've conceded 11 in 5 and up against a prolific forward line today - but we'll back them to score in defeat.
Now read more Saturday Football Tips here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
