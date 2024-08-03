Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Bodo to hurt Haugesund in Norway

Norway football fans and flags
Bodo have been flying in Norway

The Yellow Horde will hunt down Haugesund in the Eliteserien today, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Faves Bodo conceded in 4 straight at home

  • Haugesund netted in 6/7 away

  • Back Bodo to win & concede

Bodo Glimt v Haugesund
Saturday 17:00

In Finland yesterday, IFK Mariehamn had a man sent off and lost 3-0 at FC Inter to bring down our BTTS bet.

We've crossed northern Europe and come to Norway today for this afternoon's Eliteserien match between league leaders Bodo/Glimt and struggling Haugesund. We're backing the hosts to outgun the oppo...

The Yellow Horde have been lighting up the Eliteserien. They're unbeaten at Aspmyra Stadion (W5-D3-L0) and scored 15 times across their last five outings. At the other end of the pitch, though, the hosts are four games without a clean sheet.

Haugesund are five games without a win on the road (W2-D2-L3 overall) but they have scored in 6/7. They look vulnerable at the other end - they've conceded 11 in 5 and up against a prolific forward line today - but we'll back them to score in defeat.

Recommended Bet

Back Bodo Glimt / Yes in Match Odds and Both Teams To Score

EXC2.7

Now read more Saturday Football Tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Big Winners

Big Winners on Betfair: Football punter wins over £2K with 90 Min Guarantee

  • Max Liu
EFL match ball
EFL Cup

Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Back Cherries at 23/10 and Saints stalemate

  • Paul Higham
The Carabao Cup trophy ahead of Tuesday's second round ties
EFL Cup

Grimsby v Man Utd Tips: Back Fernandes to fire in 9/2 bet builder

  • Max Liu
Grimsby v Man Utd preview

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Back Cherries at 23/10 and Saints stalemate

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Kairat v Celtic: Nervy Bhoys to be involved in a tight tussle

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Odds: Liverpool 6/4 for title after dramatic win at Newcastle

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Why Everton are a bet to finish in the top 10

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Fulham v Man Utd: Back Red Devils win in 8/1 bet builder

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle v Liverpool Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday 2 Preview

  • Mike Norman