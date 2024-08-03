Football Bet of the Day: Back Bodo to hurt Haugesund in Norway

Faves Bodo conceded in 4 straight at home



Haugesund netted in 6/7 away

Back Bodo to win & concede

Bodo Glimt v Haugesund

Saturday 17:00

In Finland yesterday, IFK Mariehamn had a man sent off and lost 3-0 at FC Inter to bring down our BTTS bet.

We've crossed northern Europe and come to Norway today for this afternoon's Eliteserien match between league leaders Bodo/Glimt and struggling Haugesund. We're backing the hosts to outgun the oppo...

The Yellow Horde have been lighting up the Eliteserien. They're unbeaten at Aspmyra Stadion (W5-D3-L0) and scored 15 times across their last five outings. At the other end of the pitch, though, the hosts are four games without a clean sheet.

Haugesund are five games without a win on the road (W2-D2-L3 overall) but they have scored in 6/7. They look vulnerable at the other end - they've conceded 11 in 5 and up against a prolific forward line today - but we'll back them to score in defeat.