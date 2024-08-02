Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in Finland
Tobias Gourlay's taking an interest in FC Inter as they host IFK Mariehamn in Finland.
-
Faves conceded in 8/9 at home
-
Visitors netted in 5/7 on the road
-
Back BTTS
FC Inter v IFK Mariehamn
Friday 16:00
Yesterday's bet on the Chinese Super League is still a live one at the time of writing...
We're in Finland today for afternoon game from the top-flight Veikkausliiga. Seventh-placed FC Inter entertain 10th-placed IFK Mariehamn but we're not sure the hosts will have everything their own way.
FC Inter are W4-D3-L2 on their own patch this season. They have a winning record despite conceding in all but one of those matches. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 6/9.
Mariehamn have already won the reverse meeting 3-1 this season. Last term, they came away with a 1-1 from this fixture. On the road, though, the Islanders have struggled recently. They've conceded on 6/7 away days, going W2-D1-L4, but they have found the net themselves in 5/7 of those games. BTTS has been a winner in 4/7 and it's a bet we're ready to make on this one.
Now read our Premier League summer transfer tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Women's Olympic Football Tips: Back controversial Canada at 15/8 against Germany
-
Football Betting Tips
Friday Football Tips: Olise to fire for France in Bordeaux
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Championship Betting Tips: History hints who to back for promotion, including a 13/2 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Winner Betting: 7/1, 25/1 & 300/1 tips to take advantage of Betfair's free bet offer
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Golden Boot Trends: Can 40/1 Gakpo, 10/1 Salah or 14/1 Isak rival Haaland?