Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in Finland

FC Inter v IFK Mariehamn

Friday 16:00

Yesterday's bet on the Chinese Super League is still a live one at the time of writing...

We're in Finland today for afternoon game from the top-flight Veikkausliiga. Seventh-placed FC Inter entertain 10th-placed IFK Mariehamn but we're not sure the hosts will have everything their own way.

FC Inter are W4-D3-L2 on their own patch this season. They have a winning record despite conceding in all but one of those matches. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 6/9.

Mariehamn have already won the reverse meeting 3-1 this season. Last term, they came away with a 1-1 from this fixture. On the road, though, the Islanders have struggled recently. They've conceded on 6/7 away days, going W2-D1-L4, but they have found the net themselves in 5/7 of those games. BTTS has been a winner in 4/7 and it's a bet we're ready to make on this one.