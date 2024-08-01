Football Bet of the Day: Back carnage in China

20 goals in last 4 Qingdao games



Visitors conceded 4 in 5/8 away

Back +3.5 Goals

Qingdao Youth Island v Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Friday 12:35

In Argentina last night, Boca Juniors beat Banfield 3-0 to give us a winner.

We're headed to China now for the Friday lunchtime game between Qingdao Youth Island and Cangzhou Mighty Lions. These two have idential W4-D5-L12 records and sit second and third-bottom of the 16-team Super League, but they could serve up a few goals at Qingdao West Coast University City Sports Center...

Qingdao's last four Super League outings have served up 20 goals. On their own patch, Youth Island have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in 5/9. They're odds-on favourites for this game, despite conceding in six straight at home.

The Mighty Lions have lost four in a row on the road. They've also been conceding regularly all season, leaking 2+ goals in 7/10 and exactly four goals in 5/8. With 7/10 producing Over 3.5 Goals in total, that's our odds-against punt on this one.