Football Bet of the Day: Back Boca to best Banfield at La Bombonera
Tobias Gourlay's hoping Boca Juniors can give him a winner in South America tonight.
-
Boca haven't conceded a goal at home so far
-
Banfield have lost 3/3 on the road
-
Back Boca to win
Boca Juniors v Banfield
Thursday 00:30
In Brazil last night, Avai and Botafogo were goalless with less than 10 minutes to go. But the match ended 1-1 and we didn't quite make it to Over 2.5 Goals.
We've come to Argentina today for the Primera Division game between Boca Juniors and Banfield. We fancy the home team to take all three points...
Boca are W1-D1-L0 at home this season. They've acquitted themselves well in a couple of decent tests, beating fourth-placed Velez Sarsfield 1-0 and drawing 0-0 with third-placed Talleres. That stout defence could be the difference maker tonight.
Banfield have lost each of their first three away games of the campaign. They've scored only once, while conceding six times. At close to even money, we'll take Boca to inflict a fourth straight defeat on them this evening.
Now read our 2024/25 Premier League Winner preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Championship Betting Tips: History hints who to back for promotion, including a 13/2 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Winner Betting: 7/1, 25/1 & 300/1 tips to take advantage of Betfair's free bet offer
-
Football Betting Tips
Wednesday Football Tips: Back Union to stay perfect at 5/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Women's Olympic Football Tips: Leaky French will keep conceding at 15/8
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Golden Boot Trends: Can 40/1 Gakpo, 10/1 Salah or 20/1 Isak rival Haaland?