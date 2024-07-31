Football Bet of the Day: Back Boca to best Banfield at La Bombonera

Boca haven't conceded a goal at home so far



Banfield have lost 3/3 on the road

Back Boca to win

Boca Juniors v Banfield

Thursday 00:30

In Brazil last night, Avai and Botafogo were goalless with less than 10 minutes to go. But the match ended 1-1 and we didn't quite make it to Over 2.5 Goals.

We've come to Argentina today for the Primera Division game between Boca Juniors and Banfield. We fancy the home team to take all three points...

Boca are W1-D1-L0 at home this season. They've acquitted themselves well in a couple of decent tests, beating fourth-placed Velez Sarsfield 1-0 and drawing 0-0 with third-placed Talleres. That stout defence could be the difference maker tonight.

Banfield have lost each of their first three away games of the campaign. They've scored only once, while conceding six times. At close to even money, we'll take Boca to inflict a fourth straight defeat on them this evening.