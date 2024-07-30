Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back an avalanche of goals for Avai

Brazil flag on football pitch
Botafogo could go big in Brazil tonight

There's a big price on Over 2.5 Goals in tonight's game from Brazilian Serie B - and Tobias Gourlay's ready to take it

  • Struggling visitors scored in 5 straight road trips...

  • And conceded 11 in 3

  • Back +2.5 Goals

Avai v Botafogo SP
Wednesday 01:00

In China yesterday, Shanghai Shenhua went to Wuhan and won 2-0 to land our Win to Nil bet.

We're back in Brazil today for the Serie B game between 11th-placed Avai and 17th-placed Botafogo. The market expects a tight affair, but we think there's half a chance of a few goals...

Botafogo are W2-D1-L5 on the road this season, but they have scored on each of their last five road trips. Their real problem is at the other end, where they have conceded 19 in eight, including 11 in the most recent three. Five of the last six have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Avai's home matches haven't generally been high scoring, but both teams have scored in 3/5 hosting bottom-half teams. Over 2.5 Goals landed in two of those matches and, with the strong support on Botafogo's side, we'll take a punt on tonight's game being a high scorer.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 goals

EXC2.8

Now read Tuesday's Olympics football tips here!

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

