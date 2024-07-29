Men's Olympic Football Tips: Back narrow USA victory at 16/5 and seven more bets
Dan Fitch is expecting USA to qualify for the quarter-finals with a narrow win, as he previews Tuesday's men's Olympic football tournament action...
Argentina will pick up second win
Spain reign can continue
Narrow victory for USA a bet at 16/5
Dominican Republic v Uzbekistan (Tuesday, 14:00)
Uzbekistan have nothing to play for in this game, having already been eliminated from the tournament. They have lost both of their games, albeit narrowly in defeats to Spain and Egypt.
Dominican Republic have a single point from their draw against Egypt, which they followed with a 3-1 defeat to Spain. A win could see them finish second in Group C if Egypt lose. The Dominicans have to go for this, but with Uzbekistan having been competitive, let's back Dominican Republic double chance and both teams to score at 2/13.00.
Spain v Egypt (Tuesday, 14:00)
In the other game in Group C, Egypt can book their passage into the knockout rounds with a point against Spain. The Spanish are already safely through after two wins, but need at least a point themselves to ensure that they finish top of the group.
Though there is the potential for Spain to experiment with their lineup, their desire for a result means that we should back them to win. A Spain victory and both teams to score is 23/103.30.
Ukraine v Argentina (Tuesday, 16:00)
It's all square in Group B, where all four teams are level on three points. Both of these sides bounced back from opening defeats, with Ukraine defeating Morocco 2-1 in their second game.
Argentina lost to Morocco in their opener, but then claimed a 3-1 win against Iraq. The South Americans have the extra quality and you can back them to win and for there to be over 2.5 goals at 7/52.40.
Morocco v Iraq (Tuesday, 16:00)
Morocco and Iraq currently find themselves outside of the qualification places in Group B. A win for either side would guarantee that they make the quarter-finals, so an entertaining game could lie ahead.
A combination of both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in all four games in this group and can be backed again at 1/12.00.
USA v Guinea (Tuesday, 18:00)
After losing their first game against France, USA moved into second place in Group A with a dominant 4-1 win against Guinea.
Guinea have losing both of their matches. Yet they have only been narrow one-goal defeats and they could still qualify if they were to beat the USA. Ultimately, that scenario seems unlikely and you can back a USA win and under 2.5 goals at 16/54.20.
New Zealand v France (Tuesday, 18:00)
The hosts France have won both of their games in Group A, but all four of the goals scored by Thierry Henry's team have come relatively late in the second-half.
That could help us profit from a match in which New Zealand will be hoping to scrape a result and claim one of the qualification places. Back 'No' in the goals scored in both halves market, at 7/42.75.
Israel v Japan (Tuesday, 20:00)
There could be goals in this one. Japan have won both of their games, scoring six times without reply. Meanwhile, both teams to score has landed in Israel's two matches, which have seen a total of eight goals scored.
With Japan keeping clean sheets, both teams to score is a risk, so instead go for over 2.5 goals at 8/111.73.
Paraguay v Mali (Tuesday, 20:00)
Paraguay were thrashed 5-0 by Japan in their opener, so it was impressive that they were able to recover with a 4-2 win against Israel.
Mali drew with Israel and then came close to claiming another point against Japan, before conceding a late goal. This could be a tighter one for the South Americans. Go for Paraguay double chance and under 3.5 goals at 1/12.00.
Recommended bets
Back Dominican Republic double chance against Uzbekistan and both teams to score @ 2/13.00
Back Spain to beat Egypt and both teams to score @ 23/103.30
Back Argentina to beat Ukraine and over 2.5 goals @ 7/52.40
Back both Morocco and over 2.5 goals @ 1/12.00
Back USA to beat Guinea and under 2.5 goals @ 16/54.20
Back ‘No’ in goals scored in both halves between New Zealand and France @ 7/42.75
Back over 2.5 goals between Israel and Japan @ 8/111.73
Back Paraguay double chance and under 3.5 goals @ 1/12.00
