Football Bet of the Day: Back Shanghai Shenhua to shut down Wuhan

Wuhan scored twice in 4 home games



Visitors conceded 3 in 10 on the road

Back Shanghai Win to Nil

Wuhan Three Towns v Shanghai Shenhua

Monday 12:35

GO were stopped in Brazil last night. Flamengo notched a second clean sheet in 10 home games to deny us our BTTS bet, as the hosts beat the visitors 2-0.

We're in China today for the Super League game between 10th-placed Wuhan Three Towns and second-placed Shanghai Shenhua. The visitors are favourites and we reckon they can shut down the hosts this lunchtime.

Wuhan Three Towns have hit a rocky patch. They've taken just one point from a possible 15 at home recently. They've scored only three times across those five outings and look like they could be outgunned by today's visitors.

Shanghai Shenhua are W8-D2-L0 on the road this term, with one of the draws coming against city rivals and league leaders Shanghai Port. Against teams below them in the league, they've won 8/9 and conceded just twice across those nine outings. We'll take them to lock down Wuhan and win to nil this afternoon