Football Bet of the Day: Back Shanghai Shenhua to shut down Wuhan
Wuhan Three Towns won't be getting three points in the Chinese Super League this lunchtime, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Wuhan scored twice in 4 home games
-
Visitors conceded 3 in 10 on the road
-
Back Shanghai Win to Nil
Wuhan Three Towns v Shanghai Shenhua
Monday 12:35
GO were stopped in Brazil last night. Flamengo notched a second clean sheet in 10 home games to deny us our BTTS bet, as the hosts beat the visitors 2-0.
We're in China today for the Super League game between 10th-placed Wuhan Three Towns and second-placed Shanghai Shenhua. The visitors are favourites and we reckon they can shut down the hosts this lunchtime.
Wuhan Three Towns have hit a rocky patch. They've taken just one point from a possible 15 at home recently. They've scored only three times across those five outings and look like they could be outgunned by today's visitors.
Shanghai Shenhua are W8-D2-L0 on the road this term, with one of the draws coming against city rivals and league leaders Shanghai Port. Against teams below them in the league, they've won 8/9 and conceded just twice across those nine outings. We'll take them to lock down Wuhan and win to nil this afternoon
Now read one of our Premier League 2024/25 previews here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: 9/2 double looks overpriced
-
Football Betting Tips
Women's Olympic Football Tips: Back USA win against Germany at 10/3
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2024/25: Are the Big Six a good price to finish Top 6 at 4/1?
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Golden Boot Trends: Can 40/1 Gakpo, 10/1 Salah or 20/1 Isak rival Haaland?
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Strugglers to fire a few blanks