Football Bet of the Day: Back Shanghai Shenhua to shut down Wuhan

China football fans wave a flag
China is watching Wuhan today

Wuhan Three Towns won't be getting three points in the Chinese Super League this lunchtime, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Wuhan scored twice in 4 home games

  • Visitors conceded 3 in 10 on the road

  • Back Shanghai Win to Nil

Wuhan Three Towns v Shanghai Shenhua
Monday 12:35

GO were stopped in Brazil last night. Flamengo notched a second clean sheet in 10 home games to deny us our BTTS bet, as the hosts beat the visitors 2-0.

We're in China today for the Super League game between 10th-placed Wuhan Three Towns and second-placed Shanghai Shenhua. The visitors are favourites and we reckon they can shut down the hosts this lunchtime.

Wuhan Three Towns have hit a rocky patch. They've taken just one point from a possible 15 at home recently. They've scored only three times across those five outings and look like they could be outgunned by today's visitors.

Shanghai Shenhua are W8-D2-L0 on the road this term, with one of the draws coming against city rivals and league leaders Shanghai Port. Against teams below them in the league, they've won 8/9 and conceded just twice across those nine outings. We'll take them to lock down Wuhan and win to nil this afternoon

Recommended Bet

Back Shanghai Shenhua Win to Nil

EXC2.7

Recommended bets

