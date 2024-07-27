Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back some back and forth for Flamengo

Brazil football pitch flag
Atletico GO are getting a green light for goals tonight

Flamengo are big favourites in Brazil tonight, but they might not have everything their own way, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Home faves conceded in 8/9

  • Visitors netted in 7/9 on the road

  • Back BTTS

Flamengo v Atletico GO
Sunday 20:00

There was a shock in Brazil last night as Criciuma beat Juventude 2-1.

We're looking to bounce back this evening as second-placed Flamengo entertain rock-bottom Atletico GO. Flamengo are big faves, of course, but we reckon the visitors can at least nick a goal...

Flamengo are W6-D1-L2 at home this season, but they have conceded in eight of those nine outings - including all of the last six. The teams now in 15th, 16th and 17th have each come to the Maracana and scored.

Twentieth-placed Atletico GO are W2-D3-L5 on their travels this term, but they have scored in 7/10. Their last three road trips have been to top-half teams and they have finished 1-3, 1-3, 1-3 and 1-1. At an odds-against price, we'll take the plucky travellers to find the back of the net this evening and help deliver on a BTTS bet.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams to Score

EXC2.14

Now read our preview of the Premier League Golden Boot market here!

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

