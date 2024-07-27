Football Bet of the Day: Back some back and forth for Flamengo
Flamengo are big favourites in Brazil tonight, but they might not have everything their own way, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Home faves conceded in 8/9
-
Visitors netted in 7/9 on the road
-
Back BTTS
Flamengo v Atletico GO
Sunday 20:00
There was a shock in Brazil last night as Criciuma beat Juventude 2-1.
We're looking to bounce back this evening as second-placed Flamengo entertain rock-bottom Atletico GO. Flamengo are big faves, of course, but we reckon the visitors can at least nick a goal...
Flamengo are W6-D1-L2 at home this season, but they have conceded in eight of those nine outings - including all of the last six. The teams now in 15th, 16th and 17th have each come to the Maracana and scored.
Twentieth-placed Atletico GO are W2-D3-L5 on their travels this term, but they have scored in 7/10. Their last three road trips have been to top-half teams and they have finished 1-3, 1-3, 1-3 and 1-1. At an odds-against price, we'll take the plucky travellers to find the back of the net this evening and help deliver on a BTTS bet.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
