Football Bet of the Day: Back Juventude to crush Criciuma

Juventude unbeaten at home all season



Criciuma have lost 4 straight on the road



Back hosts for the win

Juventude v Criciuma

Saturday 23:00

In Ireland last night, Bohemians and Dundalk drew 1-1 to give Kev a fourth straight winner. In that kind of form, he might regret going on holiday.

But probably not. We begin in Brazil, where one of tonight's five top-flight games brings 15th-placed Criciuma to 12th-placed Juventude. We reckon the hosts can send their visitors home with nothing...

Juventude are unbeaten on their own patch this season (W5-D4-L0). Hosting teams now in the bottom half of the table, they are W4-D1-L0. Strong defence has been at the heart of their success: they have conceded just four times across their nine outings at the Alfredo Jaconi.

Criciuma, in contrast, have kept just one clean sheet from eight road trips this season. They've conceded 12 times across their most recent six away games, losing five of those matches, including all of the last four. We'll take Juventude to inflict a fifth straight defeat on them this evening.