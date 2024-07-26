Football Bet of the Day: Strugglers to fire a few blanks
We're hunting down a fourth consecutive winner, and Kevin Hatchard's off to the Republic of Ireland.
-
Both teams in the relegation battle
-
Dundalk have awful away record
-
Under 2.5 Goals a part of 1.910/11 Bet Builder
Bohemians v Dundalk
Friday 26 July, 19:45
Ajax left it late, and Branco van den Boomen came to their rescue with an 86th-minute winner against Vojvodina, but that 1-0 victory still gave us a winner on the Asian Handicap. We'll now head to the Irish Premier, as Bohemians face fellow strugglers Dundalk.
Neither team is in good shape. Dundalk are in the relegation play-off spot, having won just five of their 24 league games so far. It's a far cry from the side that won the league in 2019 and qualified for the group stage of the Europa League in 2020. There's been a fair amount of churn in the managerial office in recent years, and former St. Patrick's Athletic boss Jon Daly has been trying to turn the campaign around since joining in May.
Bohemians are only four points above Dundalk in the relegation battle, and they have won just one of their last 11 league matches. They are at least tough to knock over at Dalymount Park, having lost only five of their last 12 league games on home soil.
Dundalk have lost five of their nine games under Daly, and on the road they have lost nine of their last 11 away matches in the top division. On that basis, I'm happy to back Bohemians/Draw Double Chance, and I'll pair that up with Under 2.5 Goals to take us to 1.910/11 on the Bet Builder. 17 of Dundalk's 24 league games have featured two goals or fewer, and they have the worst attacking record in the division.
Back Bohemians/Draw and Under 2.5 Goals @
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: 9/2 double looks overpriced
-
Football Betting Tips
Women's Olympic Football Tips: Back USA win against Germany at 10/3
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2024/25: Are the Big Six a good price to finish Top 6 at 4/1?
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Golden Boot Trends: Can 40/1 Gakpo, 10/1 Salah or 20/1 Isak rival Haaland?
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Strugglers to fire a few blanks