Football Bet of the Day: Strugglers to fire a few blanks

Both teams in the relegation battle

Dundalk have awful away record

Under 2.5 Goals a part of 1.9 10/11 Bet Builder

Bohemians v Dundalk

Friday 26 July, 19:45

Ajax left it late, and Branco van den Boomen came to their rescue with an 86th-minute winner against Vojvodina, but that 1-0 victory still gave us a winner on the Asian Handicap. We'll now head to the Irish Premier, as Bohemians face fellow strugglers Dundalk.

Neither team is in good shape. Dundalk are in the relegation play-off spot, having won just five of their 24 league games so far. It's a far cry from the side that won the league in 2019 and qualified for the group stage of the Europa League in 2020. There's been a fair amount of churn in the managerial office in recent years, and former St. Patrick's Athletic boss Jon Daly has been trying to turn the campaign around since joining in May.

Bohemians are only four points above Dundalk in the relegation battle, and they have won just one of their last 11 league matches. They are at least tough to knock over at Dalymount Park, having lost only five of their last 12 league games on home soil.

Dundalk have lost five of their nine games under Daly, and on the road they have lost nine of their last 11 away matches in the top division. On that basis, I'm happy to back Bohemians/Draw Double Chance, and I'll pair that up with Under 2.5 Goals to take us to 1.910/11 on the Bet Builder. 17 of Dundalk's 24 league games have featured two goals or fewer, and they have the worst attacking record in the division.

Recommended Bet Back Bohemians/Draw and Under 2.5 Goals @ SBK 1.9 10/11





