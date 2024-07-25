Football Bet of the Day: Serbians to stand strong

Ajax starting life under Francesco Farioli

Farioli a success at Nice, but rarely posted big wins

Vojvodina made winning start to Serbian league campaign

Ajax v Vojvodina

Thursday 25 July, 19:30

It was indeed a struggle for Greek champions PAOK last night, as their 3-2 victory over Bosnian side Borac gave us a winner on the Asian Handicap. We've got a bit of momentum as we head to the Netherlands, and we'll take a similar route as Ajax face Serbian side Vojvodina in the Europa League qualifiers.

Vojvodina finished fourth in the Serbian top flight last term, and they have made a victorious start to this season, winning 3-1 at Tekstilac Odzaci in their opening league fixture. They also won all three of their pre-season friendlies.

Ajax had one of their worst ever campaigns last term, with chaos on and off the field. They are hoping that former Nice coach Francesco Farioli can bring some stability and success, and he has made a good start, with pre-season victories against Sint-Truiden, Al Wasl, Rangers and Olympiakos in the bag. Interestingly for our purposes, only the victory against Sint-Truiden was by a multiple-goal margin.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who was left out of the England Euro 2024 squad following his ill-judged sojourn in Saudi Arabia, has been a regular feature of Farioli's midfield so far. The 34-year-old should still have plenty to offer, and it will be fascinating to see how big a role he plays in the Farioli revolution.

I'm happy to back Vojvodina +2.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.910/11. Ajax have looked sharp so far, but competitive football is different, and they have a new coach with some complex ideas. If we look at Farioli's Nice last term, they ground out quite a few 1-0 wins, and rarely cut loose. They played 40 competitive matches, and only won two of them by three goals or more.