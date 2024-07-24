Football Bet of the Day: It might be a Greek grind for hosts
After picking up a winner in Norway, Kevin Hatchard is looking for more profit in Greece.
-
PAOK have struggled in pre-season
-
Bosnian champions sharpened up by previous round
-
Visitors can be given a sizeable headstart at nearly evens
PAOK v Borac Banja Luka
Wednesday 24 July, 18:30
Bodo Glimt did us proud in Norway yesterday, as their 4-0 win over Rigas FS helped us land our Bet Builder, with the corner count sufficient to give us an odds-against victory.
Like many summer holidaymakers, we're off to Greece, because the champions PAOK are beginning their Champions League adventure against the Bosnian champions Borac Banja Luka.
The key here could be the fact that PAOK haven't played a competitive game yet, and they have been struggling in pre-season. Razvan Lucescu's side have lost to Hibernian, Union Saint-Gilloise and Vitesse, conceding five goals along the way.
Borac faced Albanian side Egnatia Rrogozhine in the previous round, and squeezed through on penalties. They were also unbeaten in their pre-season games.
There's no doubt that PAOK should be favourites at Stadion Toumbas in Thessaloniki. However, even though they topped the table in Greece last term, they weren't impregnable on home soil. If you look at their last ten home matches in all competitions, they have only won five.
Borac are underdogs, but they have games under their belt, so I'll back them +2.5 on the Asian Handicap. Our bet can only lose if Borac lose by three goals or more.
Back Borac +2.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.981/1
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: 9/2 double looks overpriced
-
Football Betting Tips
Women's Olympic Football Tips: Back USA win against Germany at 10/3
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2024/25: Are the Big Six a good price to finish Top 6 at 4/1?
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Golden Boot Trends: Can 40/1 Gakpo, 10/1 Salah or 20/1 Isak rival Haaland?
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Strugglers to fire a few blanks