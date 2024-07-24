Football Bet of the Day: It might be a Greek grind for hosts

PAOK have struggled in pre-season

Bosnian champions sharpened up by previous round

Visitors can be given a sizeable headstart at nearly evens

PAOK v Borac Banja Luka

Wednesday 24 July, 18:30

Bodo Glimt did us proud in Norway yesterday, as their 4-0 win over Rigas FS helped us land our Bet Builder, with the corner count sufficient to give us an odds-against victory.

Like many summer holidaymakers, we're off to Greece, because the champions PAOK are beginning their Champions League adventure against the Bosnian champions Borac Banja Luka.

The key here could be the fact that PAOK haven't played a competitive game yet, and they have been struggling in pre-season. Razvan Lucescu's side have lost to Hibernian, Union Saint-Gilloise and Vitesse, conceding five goals along the way.

Borac faced Albanian side Egnatia Rrogozhine in the previous round, and squeezed through on penalties. They were also unbeaten in their pre-season games.

There's no doubt that PAOK should be favourites at Stadion Toumbas in Thessaloniki. However, even though they topped the table in Greece last term, they weren't impregnable on home soil. If you look at their last ten home matches in all competitions, they have only won five.

Borac are underdogs, but they have games under their belt, so I'll back them +2.5 on the Asian Handicap. Our bet can only lose if Borac lose by three goals or more.