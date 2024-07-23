Football Bet of the Day: Norwegian hosts to shine in UCL tie
After a near-miss in Sweden, we're off to Norway in search of an odds-against winner from the UCL qualifiers.
-
Bodo Glimt once again top in Norway
-
Rigas scored seven goals without reply v Larne
-
Goals, corners and home win key to Bet Builder
Bodo Glimt v Rigas FS
Tuesday 23 July, 16:00
We were right to say GAIS would at least avoid defeat against AIK last night, but their 2-0 win failed to land the BTTS part of our Bet Builder. We'll stay in Northern Europe, but switch to Norway, because Bodo Glimt are up against Latvian side Rigas FS in the Champions League qualifiers.
Bodo Glimt have been a revelation in recent years under inspirational coach Kjetil Knutsen. They won the Norwegian league title in 2020, 2021 and 2023, and this season they are six points clear of Brann in the title race. They have also sparkled in Europe too, once beating Jose Mourinho's Roma 6-1 in a Europa Conference League game. Mourinho had the last laugh, as the Giallorossi later won the tournament, but it was still a stellar result.
Bodo Glimt are unbeaten at home in league football this season, and they have won five of their eight Eliteserien games at the Aspmyra Stadion. Nine of their last 13 competitive outings at all venues have featured at least three goals, and Knutsen's attack-minded style is evidenced by the fact his team has the best attacking record in Norway's top flight, with 36 goals from 16 games.
Rigas FS were only founded in 2016, but they won the league last term, following up their maiden success from two years earlier. In the previous round of UCL qualifiers they shredded Larne 7-0 on aggregate, and they are four points clear at the top of the Latvian Higher League. However, it's worth noting that last year they lost to Azerbaijani opposition in the UECL qualifiers, and went out of the Champions League to Finns HJK the year before.
Bodo Glimt should be too strong here, so I'll make a home win the bedrock of our Bet Builder. I'll throw in Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners to take us to 11/102.11 on the Sportsbook. In the Eliteserien, Bodo Glimt rack up an average of seven corners on their own, and their games average 10.5 corners overall.
Back Bodo Glimt to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners @
