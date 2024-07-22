Football Bet of the Day: Back hosts to avoid defeat in lively clash

GAIS have won five and drawn one of last six at home

AIK have won one of last 13 on the road

GAIS v AIK

Monday 22 July, 18:00

Amidst a flurry of missed chances, KuPS' 1-0 win over Lahti left us a couple of goals short last night. We move on.

We'll hop across to Sweden now, because mid-table sides GAIS and AIK are in action in the top-division Allsvenskan, and there's every reason to think that both sides will find the net.

AIK, based in the capital Stockholm, are in the doldrums. The 2018 champions finished a lowly 11th in the 16-team division last term, and this season they are eighth, a massive 18 points behind the leaders Malmö. Although they won their last away game 2-1 at Halmstad, their overall road form is poor, with four defeats from the last five and just one win in their last 13 away matches in the Allsvenskan.

It's worth noting for our purposes that AIK haven't kept a clean sheet away from home in the league for nearly a year, and since then a BTTS bet has landed in 10 of 13 away games in the league. Overall, both teams have found the net in AIK's last eight league outings, and they haven't managed a shut-out for nearly two months.

Gothenburg side GAIS were promoted from the Superettan at the end of last season, and they have collected a creditable 22 points from 14 games. Most of their good work has been done at the Gamla Ullevi, and they have collected five wins and a draw from their last six top-flight home games. They have scored at least twice in all of their home wins.

