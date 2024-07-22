Monday Football Tips: Back Ice cool Oskarsson to strike

Bet of the Day

Denmark and FC Copenhagen midfielder Thomas Delaney
Thomas Delaney: Rejoined FC Copenhagen after playing at Euro 2024

Our football props column heads to Denmark on Monday where a rising teenage star forms part of a 19/102.90 Bet Builder.

Lyngby v FC Copenhagen
Monday 22 July, 18:00
There aren't too many player-props opportunities around on Monday but there is a bet which appeals in Denmark.

Leg 1: FC Copenhagen to win

The opening weekend of the season concludes with the much-fancied FC Copenhagen odds-on favourites to triumph at Lyngby, a side who finished just one place above the relegation zone last season.

Copenhagen finished third - disappointing by their high standards - but they've enjoyed a decent pre-season, winning three of five matches and losing only one. 12 goals have been scored in those matches.

Arguably the best news surrounding the club in this period has been the re-signing of Thomas Delaney, the experienced Danish international returning to the fold from Sevilla, having also taken in Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund on his travels. He'll add quality to the midfield.

The visitors should be good enough to justify favouritism against a home team who have lost three of their four pre-season games without scoring.

Those pre-season trends follow on from last season - Copenhagen were top scorers during the regular season, with Lyngby the second-lowest.

The two matches between the sides in 2023/24 saw Copenhagen win on both occasions and I'll put them down for another victory here.

Leg 2: Orri Oskarsson to score

To create a Bet Builder, adding Orri Oskarsson to score for the visitors looks a good plan of attack.

The 19-year-old impressed last term, scoring 12 goals in his 21 starts and bagging 15 in total.

Already an Iceland international, Oskarsson has been going well in pre-season. Having started four of the five games, he's netted in each of the last three and should be picked at centre-forward for the visitors, for whom the experienced Andreas Cornelius is currently out injured.

The Oskarsson-Copenhagen double pays just shy of 2/13.00.

