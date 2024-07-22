Monday Football Tips: Back Ice cool Oskarsson to strike
Our football props column heads to Denmark on Monday where a rising teenage star forms part of a 19/102.90 Bet Builder.
-
Copenhagen, 3rd last season, have gone well in pre-season
-
CF Oskarsson has scored in last 3 friendlies
-
Back Bet Builder double at 19/102.90 in league opener
-
Get a FREE bet every time your PL team scores a goal in August!
Lyngby v FC Copenhagen
Monday 22 July, 18:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
There aren't too many player-props opportunities around on Monday but there is a bet which appeals in Denmark.
Leg 1: FC Copenhagen to win
The opening weekend of the season concludes with the much-fancied FC Copenhagen odds-on favourites to triumph at Lyngby, a side who finished just one place above the relegation zone last season.
Copenhagen finished third - disappointing by their high standards - but they've enjoyed a decent pre-season, winning three of five matches and losing only one. 12 goals have been scored in those matches.
Arguably the best news surrounding the club in this period has been the re-signing of Thomas Delaney, the experienced Danish international returning to the fold from Sevilla, having also taken in Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund on his travels. He'll add quality to the midfield.
The visitors should be good enough to justify favouritism against a home team who have lost three of their four pre-season games without scoring.
Those pre-season trends follow on from last season - Copenhagen were top scorers during the regular season, with Lyngby the second-lowest.
The two matches between the sides in 2023/24 saw Copenhagen win on both occasions and I'll put them down for another victory here.
Leg 2: Orri Oskarsson to score
To create a Bet Builder, adding Orri Oskarsson to score for the visitors looks a good plan of attack.
The 19-year-old impressed last term, scoring 12 goals in his 21 starts and bagging 15 in total.
Already an Iceland international, Oskarsson has been going well in pre-season. Having started four of the five games, he's netted in each of the last three and should be picked at centre-forward for the visitors, for whom the experienced Andreas Cornelius is currently out injured.
The Oskarsson-Copenhagen double pays just shy of 2/13.00.
Premier League: Read Mike Norman on relegation trends
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2023/24
Staked: 318pts
Returned: 333.78pts
P/L: +15.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including 18/1 tip for Anfield comeback
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Croatian sensation to light up the board
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Wissa is main man and Schade next shooting star
-
Football Betting Tips
Leyton Orient v Stockport Tips: Back Kelman to give O's playoff advantage
-
Football Betting Tips
Bournemouth v Aston Villa: Back Emery to outsmart Iraola with Evens play