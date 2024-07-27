Men's Olympic Football Tips: Five-star Japan big at Evens to win again

Argentina can bounce back after shock defeat

France can claim second win

Japan big price despite thrashing Paraguay

The biggest shock of the first round of fixtures was Argentina's 2-1 controversial defeat to Morocco. Javier Mascherano's team thought that they had scored an equaliser deep into stoppage time, only for it to be ruled out for offside, long after the game had finished. This was because the teams had been forced to leave the field sue to crowd disturbances.

Now they must bounce back against an Iraq team that pulled off their own surprise, with a 2-1 comeback win against Ukraine. Argentina have to go for it, so let's back them to win with over 2.5 goals at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Argentina to beat Iraq and over 2.5 goals SBK 10/11

Unlike Argentina, the Spanish team got off to a winning start, but it wasn't as easy as expected. Sergio Gomez's winning goal did not come till midway through the second-half against Uzbekistan, in what proved to be a narrow 2-1 win.

Dominican Republic can be pleased enough with their start in Group C, having drawn 0-0 against Egypt. With the Dominicans having failed to find the net against that standard of opposition, backing Spain to win to nil at 8/111.73 seems a safe bet.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to win to nil against Dominican Republic SBK 8/11

The results of the first set of games in Group C means that everyone will consider themselves to have a chance of qualification. It is Uzbekistan that are rated as the favourites to put themselves in a strong position, after their strong showing against Spain.

Egypt know they need a win here, with Spain to come in their final game. With these teams needing points, both teams to score seems a fair bet at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back both Uzbekistan and Egypt to score SBK 1/1

Morocco have put themselves in a superb position in Group B, after taking maximum points from what was meant to be their most demanding game. Soufiane Rahimi scored both goals in their win over Argentina, with the 28-year-old having scored 23 goals in the UAE Pro League for Al Ain last season.

Ukraine have a young team and we highlighted that they were likely to find the game against Iraq to be more difficult, than the odds suggested. A Morocco win and both teams to score is 16/54.20.

Recommended Bet Back Morocco to beat Ukraine and both teams to score SBK 16/5

USA will be looking to kickstart their Olympic campaign, after suffering a predictable defeat in their opening game against the hosts France.

New Zealand got off to a great start with a 2-1 win against Guinea and a draw could be enough to see them through to the knockout stages. Combine USA double chance with both teams to score at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back USA double chance against New Zealand and both teams to score SBK 10/11

Paraguay suffered the sort of thrashing in their first game that is difficult to recover from. They were beaten 5-0 by Japan, after suffering a collapse in the second-half.

The Paraguayans are another team that are in a situation where they simply have to go for it. Israel have a 1-1 draw against Mali in the bag and a win would be enough to see them get over the line. Goals seem inevitable, yet you can back over 2.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back over 2.5 goals between Israel and Paraguay SBK 1/1

France got off to the strongest start of any of the main contenders, with a 3-0 win against USA. The likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Michael Olise and Loic Bade were all on target, highlighting the quality that the French manager Thierry Henry has at his disposal.

Guinea have already lost to New Zealand and now face elimination, if they are defeated again. Back France to win both halves at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back France to win both halves against Guinea SBK 6/4

Japan are top of Group D after their stunning 5-0 win against Paraguay. They finished fourth at the 2020 games on home soil in Tokyo and seem set to have another strong campaign.

Mali looked good value to beat Israel in their opener, but had to be content with a 1-1 draw. They start as underdogs in this one, yet not by the margin that you might imagine. Japan are 1/12.00 to win this match, which is a big price given their first victory.