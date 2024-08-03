Saturday Football Tips: Back victory for Vasco in 17/2 treble

Vasco da Gama vs Bragantino

Saturday 3 August

Kick-off 23:00 BST

Vasco da Gama will be thrilled to get back on home turf after a four-game road trip that brought just one win, one Cup draw and two league defeats - so Baragntino better beware.

The visitors aren't exactly in from themselves as they've lost the last two, and away form home their form is even worse as they've gone seven games without a win.

Bragantino are two points above Vasco in the Serie A standings, but will they still be ahead come the end of Saturday night's game?

The answer to the above question is, hopefully, no, as we're backing the home comforts Vasco have been craving will help them get back on the winning trail.

They're 11/102.11 for a home win, which is what they've done in five of their nine home league games and in three of the last four - so after a long run on the road getting back in front of their home fans is jus what the doctor ordered.

Vasco have never lost to Bragantino at home, and with the visitors dropping five of the last seven away games they're mired in a rotten run that you can't imagine will end here.

Philippe Coutinho should make his home debut here, which will be some occasion as the hometown boy was welcomed by 20,000 fans just for his unveiling.

Vasco have had those four away games since and he's played in just two - but started the last game when he played just the first half.

Coutinho still managed two shots and one on target in that 45-minute cameo, and with the adrenaline pumping from a home debut then he can hit the target in the first half here at 5/42.25.

Finally we'll back Luan Candido to make 2+ fouls at 1/12.00 - something he's managed in 10 games this season and should make that 11 in the atmosphere of a Vasco homecoming.

Candid has given away 39 fouls this season and Vasco have plenty of players capable of drawing fouls - seven of them have been fouled double digits times this season.

At home and with the crowd all over the referee, Bragantino's players will hear the whistle (if they can) quite a bit and none better than Candido.