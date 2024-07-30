Premier League 2024/25: Eddie Howe 9/2 & Erik Ten Hag 11/2 to be the first manager to leave

Eddie Howe favourite amid England speculation

Ten Hag under pressure if United stutter at start

Maresca 16/1 17.00 , Slot 25/1 26.00 and Guardiola 33/1 34.00

Eddie Howe is the 9/25.50 favourite in Betfair Sportsbook's first Premier League manager to leave in 2024/25 betting as the Newcastle boss continues to be linked with the vacant England job.

He is 5.85/1 on the Betfair Exchange to succeed Gareth Southgate and may be the FA's first choice if they can prise him out of St James' Park.

Howe has impressed in his two-and-a-half seasons in the north east, taking the club from relegation candidates to the Champions League, but may find the opportunity to manage his country too good to turn down.

Erik ten Hag 11/2 to be first manager to leave

Had Manchester United not produced their best performance of the season to win the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May, Erik ten Hag would have been sacked.

With two trophies to show for his two seasons in charge, the United board decided to stick with the Dutchman and he signed a new contract in the summer. He has brought in a couple of promising signings promptly and there is a sense of optimism about United going into 2024/25.

The pressure is still on Ten Hag, however, if the Betfair Sportsbook odds are anything to go by and he is 11/26.50 to be the first English top flight manager to leave his job.

A good start to the season would see those odds drift but in both Ten Hag's season's at United so far they have struggled early on.

Nuno and Cooper lead cluster of contenders

Nottingham Forest's Nuno Espirito Santo and Leicester's new boss Steve Cooper are both 10/111.00 to win the sack race - aka the race nobody wants to win.

Nuno kept Forest up last season after they dispensed with Cooper's services and both face challenging seasons in the East Midlands, with Forest 9/43.25 for relegation and the newly-promoted Foxes 4/91.44. Cooper is yet to take charge of a competitive Leicester match and takes over from Enzro Maresca who left for Chelsea.

Maresca 16/117.00 will feel the heat of the Chelsea's impatient owners if the Blues struggle early on in the season, but the odds indicate that other managers are more likely to get their P45s first.

Among them are Everton's Sean Dyche 11/112.00, who may or may not find himself working under new owners and promoted Southampton's Russell Martin 11/112.00. The latter did well to get his side promoted from the Championship at the first attempt but will count for little if Saints are struggling and the board think an available candidate has a better chance of preserving their Premier League status.

Crystal Palace's Olive Glasner, Fulham's Marco Silva and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are all 12/113.00 in the market while Ipswich's Kieran McKenna, who decided to stay at Portman Road despite interest from Brighton and Chelsea, is 14/115.00.

Latest odds on Arne Slot, Pep Guardiola and more

As well as Maresca at Chelsea, there are three managers starting new jobs. The most high profile is Liverpool's Arne Slot 25/126.00 while Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler 20/121.00 is also taking charge in the Premier League for the first time.

Julen Lopetegui is in at West Ham and 20/121.00 to make a speedy exit. He showed in his time at Wolves that he wasn't prepared to stick around if things weren't to his liking.

As for the big names, the managers who look untouchable even in today's cutthroat Premier League, here are some long odds.

Pep Guardiola is 33/134.00 to become the first to leave in 2024/25. The Man City boss is not, however, the biggest price in the market.

That honour goes to Mikel Arteta 50/151.00 who, after steering his club to second place in the last two Premier League seasons, will be hoping to go one better in 2024/25. You can get the same price on no manager to leave his job this season.