Football Bet of the Day: Back Lahti to leak in Finland

Lahti scored 8 in 4 at home



EIF netted in 7/9 away

Back +2.5 Goals

Lahti v EIF

Friday 16:00

Yesterday's bet on the Chinese Super League is still a live one at the time of writing...

Right now we're looking ahead to this afternoon's game in Finland's Veikkausliiga. Second bottom is hosting rock bottom and we reckon there should be a few goals...

Ricardo Duarte's FC Lahti are W2-D3-L4 on their own patch and will start this one as favourites. At Lahden Stadion, they've scored 8 in 4 against stronger opposition recently, but they're far from impregnable at the back. The hosts have conceded 14 in 6. Five of those six matches produced Over 2.5 Goals.

Promoted EIF have struggled with the step up. Gabriel Garcia Xatart's men are W2-D1-L6 on the road. But they've scored on 7/9 of those away days and bring a scoring threat today. Seven of those nine games have also delivered Over 2.5 Goals. With a fair prospect of goals at both ends this afternoon, we'll take Over 2.5 Goals to land again.