Football Bet of the Day: Back Lahti to leak in Finland

Finland football fans and scarves
EIF could entertain in Finland today

A basement battle in the Veikkausliiga could produce goals this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay

Lahti v EIF
Friday 16:00

Yesterday's bet on the Chinese Super League is still a live one at the time of writing...

Right now we're looking ahead to this afternoon's game in Finland's Veikkausliiga. Second bottom is hosting rock bottom and we reckon there should be a few goals...

Ricardo Duarte's FC Lahti are W2-D3-L4 on their own patch and will start this one as favourites. At Lahden Stadion, they've scored 8 in 4 against stronger opposition recently, but they're far from impregnable at the back. The hosts have conceded 14 in 6. Five of those six matches produced Over 2.5 Goals.

Promoted EIF have struggled with the step up. Gabriel Garcia Xatart's men are W2-D1-L6 on the road. But they've scored on 7/9 of those away days and bring a scoring threat today. Seven of those nine games have also delivered Over 2.5 Goals. With a fair prospect of goals at both ends this afternoon, we'll take Over 2.5 Goals to land again.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 goals

EXC1.8

Recommended bets

